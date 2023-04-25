Big things are coming to the Cache County Fairgrounds; some of them will just take a while to arrive.
Logan Hall — a graduate student at Utah State University’s Landscape Architecture & Environmental Planning department — has put together a visioning plan for the Cache County Fairgrounds as a thesis project.
A draft was presented to the Cache County Council on Tuesday evening, which was approved with only a few minor edits.
According to the draft of the visioning plan, updates are being slated for the fairgrounds with several objectives in mind.
These include things such as ensuring the grounds are used to their full potential throughout the year, making sure the grounds are easily navigable, and maintaining “financial stability.”
“To keep up with the changing times, a Visioning Plan will help the fairgrounds to have a further reaching value,” the document states. “It is essential for the community to take ownership of such a project. Public input and opinion can have a great impact on how this asset is developed.”
“Providing grounds for memory-making events is the basic intent behind the development of this visioning plan,” Hall said. “Staying up to date on developments and maintenance to the fairgrounds is vital in order for it to continue to fulfill its crucial role and purpose in the valley.”
Hall talked about the process of creating the plan, explaining that an inclusive site inventory was conducted “to establish a baseline understanding of the fairground’s context.”
During last year’s fair, Hall said, attendees were able fill out a survey about the fairgrounds and what improvements they wanted to see; 269 individuals participated.
“Many valuable opinions were shared and taken into account,” he said. “The citizens of Cache County are invested in the fairground and made essential contributions.”
According to the master plan in the draft presented to the council, future projects include new buildings such as an amphitheater, bowery, restroom facility, indoor arena and horse boarding facilities.
Additional plans include improving the sheriff office’s Posse Burger stand, expanding the bleachers west of the outdoor arena, paving the ground around the sheds where animals are kept and about 250 more parking spaces.
“Project priorities were set and voted upon by the fairgrounds advisory board,” Hall said. “Projects were ranked by order of importance and timeline for potential completion.”
This allowed the categorization of projects into short-term (within five years), mid-term (5-15 years) and long-term (15-20 years.)
“Now that the initial planning process is complete, it’s time to look forward to the future of the fairgrounds,” Hall said. “Implementation of the projects described in this plan should begin by securing funding, documents and contractors for the short-term projects.”
Hall also spoke about the future of the fairgrounds beyond the long-term projects contained in his plan.
“Within the next 50 years, the county must assess the need to begin development on a new location for the fairgrounds,” he said. “An early intervention in planning and development can allow for infrastructure to be put in place well before an actual location change would be executed.”
Updates residents may see within five years include tree replacement and removal, new roads and walkways and a new restroom.
Within 15 years, the plan includes projects such as a new entertainment stage, pavement around livestock barns and the current indoor arena, a “water-wise demonstration garden” and an upgraded bowery.
Looking five years further, the plan lists more ambitious projects, such as replacing livestock barns and building a new indoor arena.
Council Member Karl Ward pointed out that part of the plan shows future county ownership of property currently in the possession of the National Guard.
“At one time we were positioned to be able to swap land to be able to take ownership of that,” he recalled. “Where do we sit with that?”
County Executive David Zook said discussions were still taking place with the National Guard.
Other surrounding land will also need to be accrued by the county for the entirety of the plan to be implemented.
As ownership of that property is an important element of the plan, Cache County Fairgrounds Manager Bart Esplin said he “is hopeful to see that come to fruition in the not-too-distant future.”
“It looks like there may be some research that the city and the county need to do,” Esplin said.
The council approved the plan unanimously.
“Did it work?” Erickson asked Hall before he began presenting. “Are you going to get your master’s degree?”
“Yes,” he responded. “I graduate next Thursday.”
