In the last minutes of the Cache County Council meeting Tuesday evening, the council revived a beginning-of-the-year discussion about increasing elected officials’ salaries.
According to Council Vice Chair Paul Borup, he advocated to have the discussion added as a line item to the meeting’s agenda in hopes to make sure elected officials’ salaries are up to par despite his personal feelings for some of them.
“It specifically came up for me for Craig,” Borup explained Tuesday, referring to Cache County Treasurer Craig McAllister. “He’s the best treasurer in the state of Utah and we need to make sure that he’s taken care of.”
During the Jan. 25 council meeting, Cache County Human Resources Director Amy Adams recommended the council add a 7% raise to every elected official’s salary other than their own. Adams proposed a larger increase in council salaries, reminding them their pay had remained unchanged for a seven-year period.
After discussing the resolution, the council voted to allow the raises for the county sheriff, assessor, attorney and themselves. The county treasurer, recorder, executive, and clerk/auditor were left at their 2021 salaries.
Half a year later, the council is taking a second look at their decision.
“I don’t feel the same way about several of our elected officials that I feel about you,” Borup said to McAllister. “But personal feelings aside, we should get the salaries right for them as much as it pains me to do so.”
The comment came just minutes after a heated conversation between council members and County Executive David Zook. The argument centered around whether council members should have access to view the county budget in real time. Zook had told Borup he makes false accusations against him “all the time.” Borup told Zook the only elected official on the bench who had been publicly abusive towards another elected official was him.
Noting how the year has gone, Borup suggested the adjustments rejected in January be put into place, with one exception.
“I’d like to juice the treasurer a little bit more,” he said.
Gordon Zilles, who was in favor of granting raises to every elected official in January, spoke in support of the idea.
“I honestly feel that our executive and our clerk and those other individuals that got passed over, I think we made a mistake when we did that,” Zilles said. “I think we’ve got a good group, and there’s learning that’s being take place, there’s learning on my part as a council member.”
The council determined they would take the necessary steps to raise the salaries, one of which will be holding a public hearing on a resolution to raise the salaries.