During their meeting on Tuesday, Cache County Council members voted to indefinitely postpone an ordinance that would have amended the county’s organic act to give them more of a say in the appointment and dismissal of department heads — a power currently held by the executive.

Instead of altering the organic act, they passed ordinance 2022-36, amending the county code to ensure department heads dismissed without cause can still have a future at the county.


