During their meeting on Tuesday, Cache County Council members voted to indefinitely postpone an ordinance that would have amended the county’s organic act to give them more of a say in the appointment and dismissal of department heads — a power currently held by the executive.
Instead of altering the organic act, they passed ordinance 2022-36, amending the county code to ensure department heads dismissed without cause can still have a future at the county.
As a result of the council’s decision, if a department head is dismissed without cause, they will become classified county employees and paid what they were prior to their dismissal. If they don’t want the classified employee position, they can receive a severance package of half a year’s salary plus a week’s pay for every year they’ve been a department head over 10 years.
“I believe that this is a critical step to keep things functioning well,” Council Member Gina Worthen said. “Longevity is important, and that institutional knowledge is really important to keep in our departments.”
Council Member Nolan Gunnell said he could see the benefit of the change in recruiting department heads.
County Executive David Zook said he was supportive of the guarantees being made to department heads dismissed without cause, but did list a few concerns.
“I do feel like there are a couple of things that maybe need to be flushed out a little bit more,” he said. “I’m not sure exactly where this person would go, what department they would be working in, what budget they’d be getting paid out of, what that process would be.”
Taking into consideration the salary of department heads, he recommended the council present the ordinance to the ordinance and policy committee for further consideration.
Worthen said the ordinance had to be “open-ended.”
“You cannot figure out a policy for every single one of those situations,” she said. “It’s best to just leave it open and work with whatever situations arise.”
The ordinance passed unanimously.
The organic act amendment was initially discussed during the council’s Nov. 8 meeting when Worthen expressed policy concerns spurring in part from County Code 2-08-060.
“Except where otherwise provided in this title or by the county council,” the code reads, “the county executive shall appoint all officers and heads of departments upon the advise and consent of the county council.”
“The key factor in there is where it says, ‘or by the council,’” Worthen said in the Nov. 8 meeting. “I believe that that gives the County Council the power to change that.”
The organic act is what allows the Cache County Government to operate with a council and executive rather than Utah’s more common form of government where three commissioners are elected to run counties.
While no specific objections to the amendment were voiced in the Nov. 8 meeting, Chief Deputy County Executive Dirk Anderson said the proposition came with “major concerns” for his office.
Worthen told The Herald Journal the ordinance passed was as an alternative to amending the organic act.
