The Cache County Council will vote next week on whether to put an open-space bond on November’s ballot.
In mid-June, the Open Space Committee — a relatively unceremonious group chaired by Cache Valley businessman and former U.S. congressional candidate Eric Eliason and former North Logan mayor and State Rep. Jack Draxler — presented the results of a valleywide survey to the council. The outcome showed not only a majority interest in preserving open space, but a willingness to pay an annual average of $38.10 more in property tax to do so.
Much of the money raised by the bond would likely be used to purchase conservation easements on highly visible and development-prone properties in Cache Valley, such as the land along U.S. 89-91 entering the valley from Sardine Canyon.
Though no council members opposed open space preservation during their bimonthly meeting last week, some expressed concerns with placing the proposed bond on the ballot.
Council Member Gina Worthen said while she was grateful for the work of the open space committee, she is worried about “the burden that it could put on fixed incomes” as rising inflation continues to rock the economy along with the possibility of a recession. Worthen also said she would like more details surrounding the initiative.
“What kind of properties exactly are we talking about? What’s the process? Who’s on the committee? How is this going to function?” Worthen said. “I want to make sure everything’s clear and the process is established.”
Worthen added that although she’s currently opposed to putting the bond on November’s ballot, she hopes the committee will continue in their endeavors to secure open space.
Council Member Nolan Gunnell took a more supportive approach toward the bond.
“I doubt it’s a perfect plan, but I don’t know there is such a perfect plan,” Gunnell said. “At least it’s addressing the open space thing which so many citizens have said.”
Gunnell agreed that there are some concerns but thought the bond would be a move in the right direction.
“In some manner,” Gunnell said, “I almost think the citizens need to know that there’s something going on out there and they’ve got a voice on it.”
Council Member Gordon Zilles also expressed support of the bond, saying the conversation over open space has spanned over years, but nobody’s been willing to pay for the preservation in the past.
“The way that this is designed, I think, is an opportunity for everybody to be able to voice their opinion through their vote,” Zilles said. “I think it should be put on the ballot and let the citizens decide.”
Council Member David Erickson expressed his desire for transparency on the committee that would potentially choose where to spend open space conservation dollars. He used the example of the Cache County’s Recreation, Arts, Parks and Zoos tax committee, where he said all areas of the county are represented, as a useful example of how open space conservation committee could function.
He also discussed the possibility of having open-space decisions go through the County Council for final approval like RAPZ tax funding choices currently do.
“There’s a vetting process, then there’s another vetting process,” Erickson said, “so that we then fund projects that hopefully are of influence to everywhere within the county.”
Erickson said he thought such a process would resolve some concerns, but he’s still worried to put something on a ballot that will already have several bonds. He also said he hopes the distrust sprouting in government doesn’t kill the initiative.
Though she said she understood Worthen’s worries, Council Chair Barbara Tidwell said she thinks the issues can be worked out come ballot time.
“I think the people deserve a chance to vote on it and give their opinion on it,” Tidwell said.
Before they closed the discussion, the council determined they will vote on the issue in their next meeting on July 26.