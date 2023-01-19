emission testing

Per a decision made by the Bear River Board of Health and approved by a vote from the Cache County Council, emissions testing pricing for registered vehicles is no longer set at $15. The change, which went into effect Jan. 1, allows stations to determine their price based on the market.

Jordan Mathis, BRHD’s health director, initially approached the council to inform them of the pending decision on Oct. 25. On Dec. 22, he returned to the council seeking approval on the board’s decision.


