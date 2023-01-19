Per a decision made by the Bear River Board of Health and approved by a vote from the Cache County Council, emissions testing pricing for registered vehicles is no longer set at $15. The change, which went into effect Jan. 1, allows stations to determine their price based on the market.
Jordan Mathis, BRHD’s health director, initially approached the council to inform them of the pending decision on Oct. 25. On Dec. 22, he returned to the council seeking approval on the board’s decision.
“The board talked and said, ‘Well, what if we put a cap on it,’” Mathis said. “We just figured if you put a cap, everyone’s automatically going to go for the cap.”
The change has allowed emissions stations throughout the valley to set their own fees for the state mandated tests. In his October presentation, Mathis explained to the council how this is beneficial for mechanics who were losing money through the $15 emissions tests.
“Our board of health had an auto shop from our valley come to us,” he said. “Basically, since 2014, that has been a static fee, and just like all of us, their costs have gone up.”
Mathis said the presentation also included other counties’ solutions — allowing the market to dictate the fee.
“That would give them the flexibility to cover their cost, and if they were too high, they could go someplace else,” he said.
When former-Council Member Gina Worthen asked about a possible cap, Mathis said the BRHD “never has to address the fee again,” if the price is set by the market.
“It’s just a matter of whether or not we want to get in the business of capping it and moving the cap,” he said. “That’d be my only downside to capping it.”
Many testing stations in the valley have already adjusted their prices. Jonathan Robison, BRHD’s air quality program manager, said he’s seen the current price vary from $15 to $45.
According to Aaron Rudie of Aaron’s Elite Auto Service, charging just $15 for an emissions test left very little room for profit.
“You buy the machine or lease the machine, you pay your tech to do it, and then for every certificate you print, you have to pay for the right,” he said. “You’d be lucky to pocket a couple bucks.”
He added most of the cost to conduct the tests comes from the machine required for the job. This left him frustrated when Cache County signed a contract with emissions-testing software provider OPUS rather than renewing their deal with World Environmental Products in 2020. Though the switch has reportedly made the process of testing emissions considerably simpler, the change meant existing county emissions stations needed to purchase new equipment.
Rudie said the expensive machine he had purchased to test emissions with the old software became effectively useless to him.
“I basically stripped the monitor and the printer out of that, and I recycled it,” he said. “It was a $10,000 boat anchor at that point.”
From the time the county contracted with WEP to when he needed to switch equipment, Rudie doubts he performed enough emissions tests to cover the cost of the machine.
While the switch brought some criticism, Robison said it also boosted interest among local mechanics to become certified emissions stations.
Robison said he is happy with the change in emissions testing pricing. He hopes it will help mechanics who offer the service.
“I think that was a great opportunity for them to be able to run their business and not be losing money on something that’s overall a benefit to the public,” he said. “I think that them having that ability to charge what they feel is appropriate is better than us putting that mandate in.”
He added that though prices in the valley may now more closely resemble those set by other counties, Cache County only requires the testing every other year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.