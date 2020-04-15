During the virtual Cache County Council meeting on Tuesday evening, County Executive Craig Buttars said he expects that the Bear River Health Department will announce guidelines for the reopening of some local restaurants in the coming weeks.
Buttars also shared what he is looking for in the upcoming special session of the legislature.
“We’re in a good place right now with our current health order; we’re starting to reopen our local businesses gradually,” Buttars said over Zoom to the council members, citing the most recent update from Bear River Health District that allowed gyms and fitness centers to reopen with some adjustments to regular protocol.
“The next order will probably come out in the next week or two,” Buttars said after sharing that he has been working closely with BRHD and officials from neighboring counties. “That order will address restaurants, setting guidelines for when they can open and under what conditions they can invite the public in.”
Statewide guidelines for restaurants have already been adjusted slightly to allow people to enter the buildings to place take-out orders.
Buttars said he is concerned about the different areas of the state where communications between elected officials and health directors has been weaker and how that might impact the state as a whole.
“Our legislative leaders are looking at legislation that might limit the authority of local health departments,” Buttars said. “We are concerned about that, and we hope that in the special session that is coming up we will be able to address those issues and not harm our health departments in any way.”
He said each county is so different and not all of them can be treated the same as Salt Lake County.
“We feel like they (county health departments) need to be more nimble in the way they address issues such as this pandemic,” Buttars said. “We will be watching that issue closely through this special legislative session.”
The upcoming special session of the Legislature will start on April 16. The special session was announced this week to deal with revenue shortfall resulting from the Coronavirus outbreak. Lawmakers are suggesting that this session could last up to 10 days while they address issues relating to access to medication, preparing for the June primary election and extending the state income tax deadline.
“It’s interesting that the legislature would now want to mandate what our local health department does,” Buttars said. “The state doesn’t like the federal government telling them what to do, and Utah counties feel the same way. We’re perfectly willing to take direction from the state when it’s appropriate, but this isn’t one of those times.”