At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City Council, along with members from the affordable housing task force, discussed the possibility of additional on-campus student housing as a partial solution to Logan's housing problems.
“You're shouldering more of the load, more than your share even, in our county,” Zook said in the meeting.
Though, he suggested Logan should consider ways to incentivize and encourage more student housing.
“Imagine if there was an overabundance of student housing on the USU campus, and what that might do to not only the student housing market, but also to the traditional housing market in Logan,” Zook said.
An abundance of student housing would, in theory, lower the cost of student housing, while drawing more students to on-campus housing options, Zook said. This would open up homes and other housing options students are currently using in the community.
“There are many homes around the University in Logan that were historically single-family residences, but have been converted into student housing,” he said. “If students were to be drawn into more affordable and closer student housing on campus, that could open up these single-family residences to families and provide additional supply.”
Mayor Holly Daines mentioned the city tried something similar when they created a campus residential zone in the Adams neighborhood, which allowed for higher density housing close to USU's campus. The city had hoped this zone would help alleviate some of the pressure on the neighborhoods that were not maintaining their single-family status.
However, Daines said investors have been buying those homes and turning them into rentals for students for large profits.
“Families try and buy a home and the investors beat them out because they're making more money because they're turning it into student housing or rentals,” Daines said.
Additionally, the city made the campus residential zone when the university started to grow.
“It didn’t really relieve the pressure on the neighborhoods because there were more students needing more housing,” Council Member Jeannie Simmonds said.
While Simmonds thinks it would be an amazing idea to have an abundance of on-campus housing, she said it would be a very complicated process.
“It’s definitely a good idea, but the process of getting it built is a lot more complicated than just telling the university to do it,” she said.
USU doesn’t have the funds it would require to build that much housing, Simmonds said, and it might not be something the school is focused on.
“Their major function is not necessarily housing, as much as it is teaching and learning and having students go to school,” Simmonds said.
Zook said the path to accomplishing this would be for the city to convince the state that Logan has a need and they have the resources.
“It would take some heavy lifting on their part,” Zook said.