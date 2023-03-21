When a Cache Junction house exploded on the evening of March 9, it didn’t just leave two injured and one dead — it also affected the future of more than 30 pugs, as the family had a breeding business they ran from their property.
Several pugs were in the home at the time of the disaster. Few were recovered, only three of which are still alive.
Those discovered in the wreckage were transferred by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office — which also contracts as the county’s animal control department — to receive medical attention. According to Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi, they were seen by a veterinarian that night.
Less than 50 feet from the ruined structure was another factor that further complicated the situation — 34 pugs sat in kennels as part of the Mullens’ breeding business. With their owners now dead or injured, family members floundered to find who could take care of the animals.
According to Cache County Victim Services Director Terryl Warner, they were initially strongly opposed to spaying and neutering the animals which would compromise the efficacy of their breeding business. This, Warner said, made it extremely difficult to find someone who could take in the dogs, as Utah code dictates shelters legally can’t transfer unfixed animals.
Warner initially worked with neighbors, local religious leaders and other community members to see if anyone would be willing to temporarily shelter the animals.
She became concerned with the practicality of such a solution, however, when she realized how difficult it would be to account for the dogs and keep track of them all.
“I told the family, ‘You guys probably need to work something out, because I don’t know where to go at this point,’” Warner said. “I don’t know who else I would’ve reached out to.”
Eventually, the family did agree to turn the animals over to Wyoming Pug Rescue and agreed for them to be fixed.
Helping the pugs, however, has been a long process involving several parties, and some have expressed frustration.
Dogs from the wreckage
When Danielle Schafer — Wyoming Pug Rescue’s president — arrived at the county’s animal shelter March 13 to pick up the dogs that had been wounded in the explosion, she was concerned with the condition of the dogs and questioned why the county didn’t do more.
She said the facility did not provide her with the vet records she requested.
“We were observing the puppies, and one of the puppies had a little bit of a limp,” she said. “Once I got home that night and got him out, it was obvious that he had an injured leg, and so I took him to the vet the next day and his leg was, in fact, broken. Obviously, that’s kind of an issue.”
When The Herald Journal asked Bartschi about these concerns, he confirmed that the animals had received veterinarian care by the sheriff’s office contracted partners, New Vision.
“A veterinarian was called in,” he said. “We haven’t historically had the capability to call in any veterinarian services.”
Lindsey Bott, an employee for New Vision, confirmed the pups rescued from the house did see a veterinarian. While they were concerned about the puppy’s leg, however, they had determined it was not broken.
Cache Humane Society Director Stacey Frisk — who Schafer contacted for help with the situation — believes the care provided was insufficient for the wounded animals.
On March 16, Schafer wrote an email to the county executive’s office expressing her concerns over the county’s reaction to the situation.
“One young pug was visibly suffering from an obviously broken leg and had been left in a kennel for nearly five days with no treatment. Another had noticeably infected wounds throughout her torso,” the email said. “This is not humane and not acceptable and I would like a response regarding who was responsible for providing veterinary care.”
She attached several pictures to the email to show the injuries to which she was referencing.
Pups from the doghouse
The night of the explosion, the sheriff’s office responded. According to Bartschi, law-enforcement officers maintained the scene through the next day.
“When I say maintain the scene, I mean an officer stayed there until investigators came back on scene to investigate,” he said. “Once the investigation was complete, we turned the scene and dogs over to the family.”
The family who became responsible, Frisk said, was located in North Salt Lake and quickly became overwhelmed with the task as they were also grieving the death of a family member. Once Warner informed the family of the likely impossibility of finding temporary shelter for 34 unfixed dogs and the family turned to Wyoming Pug Rescue, Schafer again became concerned with how the county reacted to the situation.
“I feel like the county should have stepped in,” she said. “The 34 dogs that were sitting in the kennels … those dogs were not treated, the son and daughter-in-law were actually driving up from North Salt Lake every morning to take care of them and to feed them because nothing was being done.”
During their ordeal, she added, family members couldn’t get solid answers from animal control.
She described the animals as “sitting there, in their own filth, freezing.”
Eventually, she worked with Frisk and several others to remove the dogs from the property without county assistance.
Yet, had the family decided earlier to fix the dogs and relinquish ownership, Warner feels she would have been able to find several places willing to take them in.
Moreover, Bartschi believes the county animal control fulfilled their duty in the circumstance.
“Our guys checked on them no less than four times,” he said. “When we did leave the scene from a law enforcement perspective, we contacted the family.”
When asked about the urine and feces, he reiterated that he felt the county animal control did their job.
“It is not the county’s responsibility,” he said regarding the long-term well-being of the animals. “If you’re going to own a business, you don’t expect the county to come in and take over your business for you if you’re incapacitated.”
Frisk, however, said she felt more should have been done.
As of now, the surviving dogs have been divided between Cache Humane Society, Wyoming Pug Rescue, and Idaho Pug Pals.
