The Cache County Council on Tuesday will publicly recognize the work of the Cache Celebration of Women’s Suffrage Committee, which recently received a national award for a traveling exhibit on voting rights.
Hyrum Museum Director Jami Van Huss, a member of the committee, traveled to Little Rock, Arkansas, in September to accept the 2021 Albert B. Corey Award by the American Association for State and Local History. The award honors volunteer organizations “that best display the qualities of vigor, scholarship, and imagination in their work.”
The traveling exhibit was one of several projects of the suffrage committee, formed to mark last year’s 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
The exhibit was designed by Cache Valley graphics artist Gail Griswold and features three simulated voting booths with interpretive and interactive elements. The booths commemorate three milestones: 1870 when a Utahn became the first American woman to vote, 1920 when the 19th Amendment was passed, and 1965 when the Voting Rights Act prohibited racial discrimination in voting.
Griswold initially created three versions of the exhibit to be circulated at Cache, Logan and Box Elder schools. Once educators got a look at them, demand grew.
“Suddenly there were entities around town who thought this was an interesting, and worthwhile exhibit and they wanted to have one of their own,” Griswold said. “It just kept kind of growing from there and we ended up making 12 exhibits.”
Ultimately, an estimated 30,000 students from kindergarten to high school viewed the displays.