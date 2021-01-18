Covid ring

Amy Schmidt's ring symbolizing life during the coronavirus won the 2020 Utah Design Crafts Artists competition.

 Brigham City Museum

The winner of a recent art competition at the Brigham City Museum of Art and History drew on what may seem like an unlikely inspiration for a piece of jewelry—the coronavirus pandemic. 

“I made it in response to the coronavirus and the crisis surrounding it," Amy Schmidt said. "It’s a functional ring.”

Schmidt is a jewelry artist and silversmithing instructor whose pandemic-inspired ring won the 2020 Utah Design Crafts Artists Competition.

