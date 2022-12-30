Under a proposal coming to the 2023 Utah Legislature, the state would hire a contractor to manage an education “scholarship” program to funnel public funds to parent applicants for home schooling, charter schools, tutoring and related purposes.
It’s an updated twist in an area long pursued by conservative advocates, tapping public school system funding for private education — but it has new life after turmoil erupted in public education during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Remote classes, mask mandates and other aspects of public schooling in the height of the pandemic meant that “parents suddenly were not so happy with the education options they had,” Allison Sorensen, executive director of the Farmington-based nonprofit Education Opportunity for Every Child, said Wednesday.
Sorensen is heading an effort involving various conservative advocacy groups to enact their UT-Fits Scholarship program. A bill is being drafted and will be introduced early in next year’s legislative session, she said.
The measure calls for the state to issue a request for proposals for a nonprofit entity to manage the scholarship program, Sorensen said. Parents and education providers would work in a closed system, the families using $8,000 per year to pay for private school, home schooling, or to buy educational services like tutors, learning therapies, curriculum, online classes, books, software, field trips and extracurricular activities, she said.
