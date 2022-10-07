Monte Weston

Rancher Monte Weston is shown in his two workplaces: the open range and a dentist's office.

 Don Searle/For The Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Dr. Monty Brett Weston’s commute to his dental office every day starts in Utah, cuts through Wyoming, and ends in Montpelier, Idaho, more than 50 miles away. In an area known for its wicked winter weather, he makes the drive faithfully in spite of storms and icy roads.

He does it because he loves being a cowboy.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.