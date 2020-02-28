Get your cowboy boots ready and practice your swing dancing moves — the 10th annual Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous will be March 6-8 at Mountain Crest High School.
The event will include three performance stages of continuous Western music, cowboy poetry and open mic as well as vendors, poetry contests, cowboy church and more.
Admission to the festival is free, although certain events during the weekend do require a purchased ticket.
The rendezvous will begin at 5 p.m. March 6 and end at 10 p.m. The first event of the day will be the Cowboy Poetry Roundup from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., which will feature poets Mark Munzert, Sam Deleeuw, Marleen Bussma, Colt Blankman and Russ Westwood.
The Cowboy Opry will begin at 7 p.m. in the front auditorium and feature performances from Sam Deleeuw, Gary Allegretto, Ernie Sites, Clive Romney, Kristen Lloyd (also known as “Krazy Ani”), Johnson Creek, Thatch Elmer and Colt Blankman. Tickets are required, but children enter for free with a paying adult.
The final event on March 6 will be the Cowboy Family Dance that will begin at 8:30 p.m. and feature music by the Sagwitch Basin Boys. A swing dance contest will be held at the dance, and will begin at 9:15 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded.
“We’ve got about $900 worth of prizes on that,” said Dale Major, an event organizer for the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous. “It’s a pretty fun community event.”
The festival will continue March 7, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. A kid’s poetry contest sponsored by Smith and Edwards will begin at 9 a.m.
“We got about $1,200 from them that goes out to these kids as awards, so it’s pretty cool,” Major said.
Following the kid’s poetry contest will be the Bert Smith Patriotic Poetry Contest, also sponsored by Smith & Edwards, where kids and adults alike will share poems of a patriotic nature.
A free meet and greet open house in honor of Kristyn Harris, the 2019 International Western Music Association female performer of the year, and Gary Allegretto, the 2019 male performer of the year, will be held from noon to 1 p.m.
Another Cowboy Poetry Roundup will be held from 4-5 p.m. featuring poets Andy Nelson, Thatch Elmer, Jo Lynne Kirkwood and Mark Seeley.
Trinity Seely will perform at 2 p.m. with Mark Munzert, Gary Allegretto & The High Country Cowboys, and Dave Stamey will perform at 7 p.m. with Andy Nelson & Kristyn Harris. Tickets are required for both concerts.
The rendezvous will end with Cowboy Church on March 8, at 9 a.m. at the American West Heritage Center. No tickets are necessary for this event. According to the official Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous website, Cowboy Church attendees should come early and dress warmly.
Tickets for workshops, the Trinity Seely and Dave Stamey concerts, the Cowboy Opry, the Cowboy Family Dance and the Cowboy Poetry Roundups can be purchased at the festival or online at https://2020reunionofcowboys.jubileetix.com/.
The Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous Education Outreach Week will also be March 2-6. During that time western performers will be visiting schools around the valley as part of a program sponsored by a grant from the Sorenson Legacy Foundation.
“The CVCR Educational Outreach Program was created to provide high quality educational western experiences with song and poetry in our rural Cache County schools and other outlying areas,” stated a press release distributed by the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous.
For more information about the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous, visit https://www.cachevalleycowboyrendezvous.com/.