During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Spencer Cox said all Utahns should be able to sign up for a vaccine by April 1. He also urged residents to remain cautious and respectful of one another.
“I know that these issues around the pandemic can and have been divisive, but please, act with respect to your fellow human beings,” Cox said. “If you go into a business and they are requiring you to wear a mask, wear masks. Don't yell at the clerk, don't yell at the store manager. Don't make a fool of yourself, because you don't want to wear masks.”
Cox said it is important to remember that while the state’s mask mandate will end on April 10, businesses still have the right to require masks and that masks must still be worn in large, group settings where social distancing can not occur as well as in schools.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here.