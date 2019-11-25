Staff from Aggie Blue Bikes and other community members gathered on Saturday to participate in a food drive on wheels for the Cache Community Food Pantry.
“For people who participate, it’s good to spend your time doing something charitable,” said Meg McCarthy, the Aggie Blue Bike program coordinator. “Cyclists can sometimes get kind of a bad rap, for being rude or whatever. But it sort of shows that cyclists and the cycling community are actually really kind.”
This is the second year the bike workshop located on Utah State University’s campus has participated in Cranksgiving. According to the official website for Cranksgiving, the event is the world’s largest mounted food drive and began in 2019. McCarthy said last year’s ride in Logan was the first time the event had been done in Utah.
Riders were given a manifest with stops located throughout Logan, mostly grocery stores, although a bonus trivia stop was included at a city park. A variety of Thanksgiving-type food items, like sweet potatoes, corn and pie filling, were also on the manifest. Riders could purchase these to donate and received points for each item.
Around a dozen people participated this year. Between the items bought by riders and a donation of stuffing from Elements restaurant, over 200 pounds of food were collected. Prizes were given for the team who completed the challenge the fastest, the team who earned the most points and the team who brought in the most pounds of donations.
Jake Gottschalk, Ryan Wheeler and Courtney Child participated in the ride as a team and not only completed the race the fastest but collected the most food as well.
“I love helping out at food pantries,” Wheeler said. “Riding bikes is fun. So bikes and helping people, how could you say no to that?”