A crash involving a snowplow and minivan sent five people to the hospital on Wednesday morning in Logan.
The crash was reported a little before 10 a.m. at 2002 S. Highway 89-91, according to Jeff Simmons, assistant chief with the Logan City Police Department.
He said a snowplow from the Utah Department of Transportation was headed southbound on the highway when the driver attempted to make a U-turn to head north. A minivan, which was heading northbound, struck the UDOT snowplow.
Simmons said five people were in the minivan, three of whom were juveniles. They were all sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
The snowplow driver was cited for improper lookout, Simmons said.
Crash in North Logan
Among other crashes reported during the day was one involving a school bus in North Logan.
That crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the area of 3600 North and US Highway 91, according to North Park Police Chief Kent Goodrich.
He said a small pickup truck was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and drifted into the northbound bus. The bus, from the Cache County School District, was solely occupied by the driver at the time of the collision, Goodrich said.
Smithfield City Fire Department responded, he said, and traffic was diverted around the collision for nearly an hour.
“As a reminder,” Goodrich said, “we ask motorists to please decrease their speed during inclement weather.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.