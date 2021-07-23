The first large wildfire of the season in Box Elder County has been successfully contained as firefighters from local, state and federal agencies teamed up to attack a blaze that burned through nearly a square mile of uninhabited rangeland near the Idaho state line.
The Black Pine Fire started late Tuesday morning in a remote area west of Snowville along the north side of SR 30 near its intersection with SR 42, also known as Curlew Junction. The fire was burning through an area populated mostly by sagebrush, juniper and dry grasses.
More than 80 firefighters were on the scene Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday as swirling winds fanned the flames, quickly stoking the fire from 200 to more than 500 acres. Using bulldozers and road graders on the ground along with air support from planes and a helicopter, firefighters were able to establish a perimeter and keep the blaze from expanding farther.
Box Elder County Fire Marshal Corey Barton said the blaze had burned 563 acres and was 80% contained by midday Friday. Crews had left the scene after a rainstorm late Thursday helped extinguish remaining hot spots.
“We’ve demobilized and are now in monitoring status,” Barton said. “We’ll just check all weekend long to make sure things are as we left them.”
Personnel from the Bureau of Land Management and Utah Division of Fire, Forestry and State Lands joined local crews from Box Elder County, Snowville, Park Valley and Fielding in the firefighting effort.
The specific cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Friday, but Barton said its point of origin alongside the highway suggests that lightning was not the culprit.
The fire was threatening a nearby ranch to the east and a cabin to the north on Tuesday, but Barton said crews were able to secure and protect both properties from any damage. No injuries were reported from the scene.
Access to water was briefly an issue on Tuesday after the fire caused a power outage that disabled well pumps in the area, but Barton said tanker trucks brought in enough water to keep the fight going until power was restored.
The Black Pine Fire is the first significant wildfire this year in Box Elder County despite the persistently hot, dry conditions. While part of that might be due to luck, Barton said training and preparation are the primary reasons why there haven’t been more big blazes in the county so far this summer.
“The wind direction has been in our favor on a couple (of fires) that could have gotten bad for us,” he said, “but we’ve also got some really good crews out there. They’re getting on them quickly, and we’ve got a great system in the county.”
According to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, as of Wednesday there had been 648 wildfires recorded in the state so far this year that have burned a combined 60,000 acres. Two-thirds of those have been started by human activity. While those numbers are down from the same time last year, they still represent a sharp increase from 2019 and previous years.
Rainfall has been nearly nonexistent in Box Elder County this summer, but Thursday’s precipitation could signal a change in the coming weeks as the seasonal monsoon rains that have helped firefighting efforts in southern Utah in recent days push their way into the northern part of the state, said Kayli Yardley, fire prevention specialist for FFSL.
However, Yardley said smoky skies will likely continue to be a common sight in the area, even if there are no major fires locally.
“It’s going to impact Utah from fires in other states,” she said.