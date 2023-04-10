...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
CONTINUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
6 AM MDT MONDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will very
quickly rise to HIGH today with daytime heating.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of Northern Utah,
including the Wasatch Range...Bear River Range...Wellsville
Range...Oquirrh Mountains...Stansbury Range...Cache Valley and
Ogden Valley.
* WHEN...In effect 6 AM MDT this morning to 6 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Warm temperatures and the intense sun will create
widespread areas of unstable wet snow. Natural and human-
triggered cornice falls and wet avalanches are certain. People
should avoid being in avalanche terrain (off of and out from
under slopes steeper than 30 degrees) and stay clear of
avalanche runouts on all aspects and elevations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
A gas line break at American West Heritage Center in Wellsville caused an evacuation Monday morning, but according to Wellsville Fire Chief Jerald Leishman, there were few people in the building at the time of the break.
He said the line break was caused by snow falling off the roof, damaging lines near the facility's gas meter.
“When all that snow falls off, and the gas meter is below the roof, it puts pressure on the line,” he said. “Crews had to dig down to get the snow out by the gas meter.”
Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy were at the scene to shut off the gas and repair the line.
“It was before many people were in the building,” Leishman told The Herald Journal, noting the fire department left the scene after any threat was over. “We didn’t stay long.”
