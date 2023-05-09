Emergency crews are on the scene of a gas line break near 1900 N. 600 East in Logan, according to police scanner traffic.
When crews arrived a little before 2:30 p.m., not long after the report was made, they said there was a 1-inch line break.
...The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Utah... Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County. .Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase river flows. For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1200 AM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the Country Manor subdivision will also be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.3 feet. - Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum. - Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet) Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 6.7 feet. - Flood stage is 7.6 feet. &&
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum Reservoir. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache Valley/Utah Portion. * WHEN...Through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&
Dominion Energy was called and was still in route to the break site, according to scanner traffic.
More information will be provided when it becomes available.
