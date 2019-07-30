In response to how much the Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection has grown in the past few years, the organization’s board members have decided it’s time to host the group’s first fundraising dinner.
“We are at a place where as a nonprofit we have been growing steadily in capacity. As your capacity grows, so does the work that you can do,” said Jess Lucero, board president for the CRIC.
CRIC’s Harvest Dinner fundraiser will be on Aug. 24 at Crumb Brothers. Chef Barney Northrop, the restaurant's executive chef, will prepare a four-course meal for the event. To highlight some of the work CRIC is doing, the menu will feature food items grown in CRIC’s community garden.
The mission of CRIC is to support refugees and immigrants in Cache Valley. The organization does this by providing resources such as citizenship and driver’s license classes to refugees and immigrants.
A few years ago, CRIC began a community garden project. The space is being used around 32 families this year.
“It is a really cool place that gives a space for our refugee and immigrant neighbors and families to grow and harvest their own food,” Lucero said.
One of the connection's next goals is becoming accredited so they can provide more legal assistance to community members who are working on immigration-related paperwork. Chad Pemberton, a local attorney and consultant for CRIC, said that there are very few attorneys in the valley who practice immigration law.
“Accreditation would allow us to have staff and key volunteers to help people fill out the forms and provide basic advice to people when they are applying for their green card, their permanent residency or work authorization,” Pemberton said.
Pemberton said the organization is also looking at revamping its driver’s license training.
For the dinner, Pemberton is organizing a short program where a few members of the local refugee community will speak. He said he hopes this helps attendees build connections with others.
“One of our main goals is for people to hear their stories and help them make that connection,” Pemberton said.
Lucero said this connection is important because refugee and immigrant community members make significant contributions to Cache Valley and the area is stronger because of it.
The dinner will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 24. Live music will be performed by Corey Christiansen, and attendees may participate in a small raffle.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online. Individual tickets are $85 a piece. A table for eight is $600.