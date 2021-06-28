Making waves can be a good or bad thing, depending on the context.
At Newton Dam it’s a good thing to a point, but that point was crossed last Saturday when dozens of wakeboard and water-ski boats hit the reservoir after the water level dropped below a yellow line painted on the boat ramp that designates the end of wake sports at the lake each summer.
And that made some waves of a different sort in the form of complaints phoned in to the state ranger in charge of policing boating at Newton Dam.
“I received probably dozens of complaints about people breaking that rule … but when I went out there on Saturday, it would have been like one officer taking on a riot. There was no way I was going to go stop 40 boats,” said State Parks Ranger Michael Sovine.
A better strategy, Sovine concluded, would be to return early Sunday, post himself at the boat ramp and warn boaters before they entered the water.
Although a sign at the ramp explains the yellow line and the rule that boats cannot create wakes after the line is exposed, Sovine understands boaters’ tendency to stretch the rule, especially since this year’s drought conditions dropped the lake below the critical level about a month earlier than most years.
“There’s a sign at the top of the boat ramp, and that’s kind of how you’re supposed to know, and a lot of the fishermen do know because that’s important to them, and a lot of the people with wakeboard boats that are bigger don’t really like to see it, so as long as somebody else is doing it they kind of act like it’s not there,” Sovine said.
He added, however, he thinks it is more of an educational issue than it is people just breaking the rule, and that’s why he went out Sunday hoping to get the word out on it. He also posted a notice on social media.
Why does Newton Dam have a wake rule?
It’s a safety measure, Sovine said. When the reservoir drops below 4,761 feet above sea level, it is considered too small and dangerous for wake-boating. Large boats are allowed at Newton if they stay below a speed that would cause a wake, typically about 5 mph.
The regulation is in keeping with what is known in the boating world as the Speed and Proximity Rule, which Sovine described as the “universal speed limit” on the water that says if you go within 150 feet of any person, whether they be in another vessel or someone on shore, you have to travel at a wakeless speed.
“Newton is so narrow that once it reaches that point (below the yellow line) it’s almost impossible to obey that rule. So for safety reasons, it should be a wakeless lake,” Sovine said.
Larger bodies of water such as Hyrum Reservoir maintain a state-mandated minimum water level and consequently have no threshold for activating a wake rule, but Hyrum does have a no-wake zone, and it does limit numbers of boats at certain times.
In addition to monitoring the Newton boat ramp and trying to get the word out through media, Sovine said he talked with Cache County about posting a sign at the entrance to Newton Dam that says “Wakeless for the remainder of the season.”
The restrictions leave the popular lake to fishing boats, kayaks, canoes, paddle boards and the like for the rest of the summer.
Fishing and camping are a big draw at Newton Dam, but because of the same dry conditions that triggered the wake rule, fires and charcoal are now prohibited. Sovine said only propane cooking is currently allowed.