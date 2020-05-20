Though organizers had hoped for more, this year the Cache Valley Cruise-In will be scaled back to the Main Street parade only.
Changes to the 2020 Cache Valley Cruise-In were announced on Tuesday with the bulk of activities cancelled.
“We are pleased to say we are still having a show but at a much smaller level this year,” stated the Cache Valley Cruising Association on Tuesday.
According to the press release, the Main Street parade on July 3 will be the only event for this year’s Cruise-In; all other activities have been cancelled. The decision came after representatives from the association met with local public health officials and Cache County government leaders on Monday. Organizers and officials discussed on what restrictions may be in place at the time of the show. It was ultimately determined “no one really knows for sure where we will be at that time.”
“The entire club’s pretty bummed about it,” said Cruise-In President Brandon Douglas in an interview with The Herald Journal.
Douglas said the association had been contacted by several people trying to solidify vacation plans for the Fourth of July. Though they initially set a deadline of June 1 to make a final decision on moving forward with the event, Douglas said the longer the association put off making a decision the worse it would be for those wanting to attend. Additionally, Douglas said the waiting made planning the event more difficult.
Some Cruise-In enthusiasts have expressed frustration over the event’s cancellation and the COVID-19 pandemic. While Douglas personally feels like the community is “overly safe,” he would much rather be too safe than not safe enough. Douglas said he doesn’t want the Cruise-In to be responsible for an uptick in COVID-19 cases by bringing a mass of people together.
“I’m frustrated as well, because I want to be out and about,” Douglas said. “I’m hoping that once the shock of the news wears off that people will realize that we’re trying to do the best we can.”
Country artist Leann Rimes was scheduled to perform on July 2, leaving organizers in a bit of a quandary over how to facilitate and seat the nearly 3,000 concertgoers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Douglas said the association is trying to reschedule Rimes for next year’s Cruise-In in 2021.
“That’s our hope,” Douglas said. “Talking with our concert promoter, he said that’s what has been going on all across the country — everybody is just scheduling for the next year.”
Douglas said the association has paid between $20,000 and $25,000 on this year’s event already but doesn’t anticipate any funding issues for next year’s event.
“We obviously don’t have a fat checkbook,” Douglas said, “but we’ve been very careful with our spending.”
Douglas said Cache Valley Bank has helped foot the near $10,000 bill for police and the road department’s assistance in the parade.
“They worked with (Logan City Mayor Holly Daines) on that,” Douglas said. “We appreciate them stepping up and doing that.”
Douglas said the Main Street Parade is free for all spectators. Those who enter their vehicles into the parade are being charged $10 so the association can partially recoup the money already spent on this year’s event. Douglas said those who enter the parade will receive a special, surprise window decal.
“We would really love community support,” Douglas said.