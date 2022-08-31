crumbl

Aggie Blue Mint cookies from Crumbl sit in a box at their south Logan store in this 2021 file photo.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough.

According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed against Dirty Dough earlier this year in U.S. District. The legal complaint accused Dirty Dough of having access to Crumbl recipes and using “confusingly similar” advertising techniques, as well as a slew of other alleged legal infractions.

