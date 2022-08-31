The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough.
According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed against Dirty Dough earlier this year in U.S. District. The legal complaint accused Dirty Dough of having access to Crumbl recipes and using “confusingly similar” advertising techniques, as well as a slew of other alleged legal infractions.
The statement was posted on Crumbl CEO Jason McGowan’s LinkedIn profile.
“Dirty Dough has stolen trade secrets from Crumbl’s internal database,” the statement reads. “An ex-employee has turned over at least 643.7 MB of information that Dirty Dough had in their possession.”
Among other data owned by Crumbl, the document says Dirty Dough had Crumbl training videos, statistics, and 66 recipes.
“We have confirmed through voicemails and other proof that Dirty Dough planned to leverage these materials to develop their copycat concept,” the statement says. “Dirty Dough wants the public to believe this lawsuit is about stifling competition; this is really about Dirty Dough conducting business in an unethical manner.”
Dirty Dough responded with a statement of its own on Founder Bennett Maxwell’s LinkedIn profile page.
“Crumbl is now doing exactly what it criticized Dirty Dough of doing — using social media to shed light on the Utah Cookie Wars,” the statement says. “Dirty Dough categorically denies stealing any documents from Crumbl. Dirty Dough’s recipes, building schematics and processes are not similar and are clearly different to the public eye.”
When asked by The Herald Journal, Crumbl did not go into any further detail to verify the existence of the alleged stolen information or further details about the ex-employee referenced in their statement, saying the current condition of the lawsuit prevents them from doing so.
“We didn’t steal any documents and we don’t have any trade secrets of Crumbl in our possession,” Maxwell told The Herald Journal in written correspondence.
He denied all allegations Crumbl listed in its statement.
“If you read their response, it doesn’t say that we actually used anything either,” Maxwell said, “it’s all smoke and mirrors.”