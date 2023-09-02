Curate Company, owned by Cache Valley resident Kent Ricks, offers a collection of furniture pieces and interior design services.
Previously, Ricks owned the Valley Home Store in Nibley, but wanted a new location and a name change.
Ricks bought what was historically the Edwards Furniture building — at 26 S. Main Street — and opened Curate Company in 2019.
Ricks and his family renovated the interior and exterior building themselves, the interior taking about two and a half months — hiring professional help only for window installation and removal of the exterior Edwards Furniture sign.
Originally from Rexburg, Idaho — an Idaho farm boy, he said — Ricks moved to Logan in 1998 to attend Utah State University. He received a master’s degree in interior design, raised his family here and has decided to stay put.
“I love designing,” Ricks said.
Ricks answered additional questions about his business for The Herald Journal.
Tell me the story of opening your business in this location:
I love the charm of downtown, so I approached Edward’s Furniture and asked them if I could buy their building, if that could be a possibility.
Kirk was ready to retire so we spent some time putting a deal together and purchased the building from them. That is how things began. Bought it, renovated the inside, it took a couple of years to get the outside done. Covid slowed me down.
As far as the location, I love being downtown and I am thrilled with our historic building. It was built in 1879.
What was the most challenging part of opening in this location?
The renovation was big, they hadn’t made any changes for years. We ended up redoing all of the floors, the brick had to be worked and painted, the carpet was glued directly to the floors upstairs — we belt sanded for two weeks straight.
There was just a lot of work to do in a space that hadn’t been touched for some time. We worked hard; the biggest obstacle was just prepping the space to be what I wanted it to be.
How have the past four years in this location been for your business?
We have loved it. More and more people have been stopping since we did the exterior renovation. It is a beautiful building; it is a special building.
There aren’t a lot of buildings that get that much attention to the brick work or the castle-like structure on the top. Something we didn’t know was once we pulled that metal off, is it still going to be there? That was pretty special to see.
What has been the most fulfilling part of running your business?
I love my customers. I love interior design. We are a design-driven business. I didn’t want to just be a furniture store, I wanted to be a store that inspires people.
I want to be a store where people fall in love with the compositions we put together —they fall in love with the sofa and the rug and the pair of chairs and art we put together.
I like to story tell. We like the furniture that is purchased to reflect our customers’ personalities and likes. That is what we love, to showcase what we do for our customers.
What does your company offer?
We offer in-home consultation. If customers are interested in putting a home together — a brand new home where they need to choose the flooring and the carpet and the countertops, we can assist with making those decisions.
We are also putting together furniture arrangements, what is going to be the best layout for their home. When we meet with customers we ask them about their family, how many people are there, whether they entertain — how the home needs to flow and function. We consider traffic patterns and encourage our customers to view their home as if they are the guest walking in for the first time.
You want it to feel welcoming and inviting and a place people are excited to be. Every home should be different, should feel different. Our goal, when we put something together, is when their friends come, they say, ‘this is perfect for you, this couldn’t be better.’
We offer design services, we sell furniture and for businesses we put together lobbies or dentist’s offices, doctors’ offices. Any type of design, that’s what we do.
How has Curate Company added to and changed downtown Logan and Cache Valley?
Our business remodel was really special, I think it is a tremendous contribution to downtown. It is beautiful. Before I bought it, I spent some time at the library trying to learn about what I was buying. I am buying something sight-unseen, I don’t know what it is going to look like. It hadn’t been touched since the ‘60s. I was looking at historical photos hoping it looked as good as it did back then. I didn’t know for some time.
It is an incredible building; it really is a gem. It is amazing to see something built in 1879 still preserved and looking magnificent.
I feel like we are contributing to everything Mayor Daines is doing with the Center Street project. What we are doing I feel like is an echo to that. There are a lot of good building projects happening downtown. With more and more housing opportunities, people will need furniture.
We are contributing in that way and offering style. I want people to feel like they don’t have to go to Ogden and Salt Lake for interesting things. They can find something that is unique, one of a kind, something special, that is what our brand is all about.
Curate Company is about the creation and putting things together in a well composed and knowledgeable way.
What does it mean to you to include your family in your business?
It really is a joy. It is fun to spend time with them, they are hard workers. That is something I want to instill in them, knowing that life is work, it is fun and working together makes it easier.
Anything else you would like to add?
We love what we do here. Most of the employees I have are students of the interior design program at the university. We definitely encourage our customers to come in with photos to show us their space so we can better help them.
We are definitely in a position to help them make good recommendations.
That is much of what we do, find the right thing for the right space so it is perfect.
To learn more, visit the company’s website online at curatecompany.co.
