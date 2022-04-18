Amid growing rider volume, the Cache Valley Transit District is making moves aimed at increasing efficiency and productivity.
In a report to the Cache County Council by CVTD board members Shaun Bushman and Patrick Jenkins last Tuesday, Bushman said ridership has recently increased 10-20%. He attributes this to the rising cost of gas and high inflation rates.
“Whenever things happen like that in the economy, we tend to see ridership increases,” Bushman said. “This one is just starting.”
According to Bushman, the increase in ridership is comparable to a similar upward trend after the 2008 housing market crash. Even with some people avoiding bus rides due to a federal mask mandate — voided by a federal judge on Monday — many are turning to public transit to save money.
“There’s a lot of shift occurring in the population — where they live, how they reside, where they go — that’s a little bit of a Tetris puzzle when you’re talking reliable, repeatable service that gets people where they want to go in a timely manner,” Jenkins said at the County Council meeting. “So, to be responsive to those demographic shifts, the Cache Valley Transit District is launching a new system called Flex-Ride.”
Jenkins, the CVTD Board chair, said the new program will operate somewhat like an Uber ride share. Rather than constantly sending buses on lesser used routes during slow times of day, riders along those routes will be able to request a ride when needed. Drivers of smaller vehicles will then receive a notification and start the route.
The rider will have real-time access to information regarding where their bus is. This system, which is similar to what other cities in Utah are currently using, is expected to make CVTD more cost efficient.
“We want to be a very economic and efficient system that respects the fact that it’s taxpayers’ sales dollars that are funding it, so running empty buses are in no one’s best interest,” Jenkins said. “A bus system is such a tenuous proposition because you have to have reliability. You have to have accessibility. But on the other side of the coin, we really need to respect and respond to demand and to costs.”
CVTD plans to beta-test the program this summer in areas like Millville, Nibley, and other eastern areas of the valley. During the testing period, traditionally scheduled bus routes will still run. The app allowing riders to notify drivers when they need a ride will likely be available sometime mid-June. It will also provide riders with more accurate information on bus updates throughout the CVTD.
Another new element in the CVTD system will be onboard counters to provide accurate information on exactly how many people ride each bus.
“One of the biggest challenges for public transit is collecting high quality, meaningful data,” Bushman said. “To know, you know, how many people are riding at certain routes and certain times of day will really help us be more dynamic in planning and using our money more efficiently.”