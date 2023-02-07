Communities on the east and south sides of Logan can now utilize Cache Valley Transit District’s new “microtransit” system titled “POOL” — a ridesharing resource utilizing a pair of passenger vans for on-demand rides in designated areas.
According to a CVTD news release on Thursday, the zero-fare service utilizes the POOL app through which passengers can schedule pickups and stops within the “POOL zone.”
The service launched Monday and is available to people in Providence, Millville, River Heights, Cliffside and areas of Logan, according to the release. Todd Beutler, the CEO and general manager of CVTD, said the service emerged as a way to address four bus routes that are either being removed or modified in those areas.
“We’re removing a couple of those because we just haven’t had, you know, ridership to warrant that level of service, but we definitely recognize there are people that rely on the service,” Beutler said. “This type of transit option is better in that we can still provide service to those that are there, but it’s based on demand and not just a bus going through the neighborhood every hour.”
Beutler said the vans can hold up to seven passengers at a time and can facilitate mobility devices and bicycles. Based on prior ridership numbers, Beutler said CVTD is anticipating 50 to 80 trips per day with the new service.
“We anticipate that those folks are going to continue to ride the service,” Beutler said, explaining that CVTD had been in contact with people in the aforementioned areas and “really trying to educate them about how this new service works.”
Though the app is limited in its scope, Beutler said it has the potential to grow into other parts of the valley. For now, CVTD will try the new service, learn about it “and then find other areas where it might be applicable,” Beutler said.
Beutler said the service will not pick people up at their personal addresses. According to CVTD’s website, POOL will use existing bus stops as well as new virtual bus stops to pick riders up. Also, riders without a smart phone can call (435) 752-2877 to schedule a ride.
For more information on POOL’s coverage and bus stop locations, visit cvtdbus.org/pool.
Beutler said the website can help people use the app and learn how to schedule trips. He encouraged those with questions to call CVTD if they need assistance.
“We just want to encourage people to get out and try it,” Beutler said. “We want people to utilize the service. We want to help them get to where they need to go. So, yeah, we’re excited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.