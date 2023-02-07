pool transit

A POOL van stops at a pickup location near Maceys in Providence on Monday morning. The new microtransit system allows riders to schedule their pickup times at on-demand stops on an app.

Communities on the east and south sides of Logan can now utilize Cache Valley Transit District’s new “microtransit” system titled “POOL” — a ridesharing resource utilizing a pair of passenger vans for on-demand rides in designated areas.

According to a CVTD news release on Thursday, the zero-fare service utilizes the POOL app through which passengers can schedule pickups and stops within the “POOL zone.”


