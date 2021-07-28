Community members packed the new Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center on Wednesday in celebration of its grand opening.
Phil Redlinger, the CEO and co-founder of the Cache Valley Veterans Association, told the crowd the resource center represented a dream fulfilled and offered his thanks to the many contributors who helped make it a reality.
“This center has been in the works for a couple of years, but it is finally here,” Redlinger said to the crowd. “My heart is so very excited.”
Redlinger told The Herald Journal the new resource center is “the very first veterans one-stop center in the state of Utah.”
Services extend to Cache, Rich, Box Elder counties, as well as Franklin and Oneida counties in Idaho.
The overarching goal, Redlinger said, is to meet the needs of rural veterans, service members and their families and having the resources available to do so. Family services, crisis intervention, counseling services, peer mentoring and suicide support are some of the offerings Redlinger said will be provided.
The resource center will also provide a home for the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the US, the Disabled American Veterans Charity, the Marine Corps League as well as other auxiliaries.
“Now they have a place that they can meet, provide services, help veterans and host their events,” Redlinger said.
Redlinger said Veterans Affairs will also have a presence at the resource center, providing benefits counseling, outreach efforts and mental health counseling. And what’s more, he said, the resource center will serve as a “living room” for veterans and service members.
“Veterans can come and decompress. They have a place to sit down and meet other veterans, hang a hat and talk story,” Redlinger said, explaining that such a place is lacking in Cache Valley. “It’s basically a home for veterans and service members — it’s awesome.”
CVVA has been working toward this goal since 2016, Redlinger said. The association acquired the building two years ago as a donation, but Redlinger said the COVID-19 pandemic impeded progress.
Redlinger described Dan Gyllenskog as a “huge man with a huge heart” who enlisted with the Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. Gyllenskog died in 2014 after being diagnosed with cancer. But Redlinger said that didn’t stop him from trying to assist other veterans with their needs.
“He was a huge advocate for taking care of veterans for many, many, many years,” Redlinger said. “He was a blessing.”
For Redlinger, the resource center falls right in line with CVVA’s mission: to improve, optimize and create new services for veterans, service members and their families.
“No veteran is left behind,” Redlinger said.
The resource center is located at 1760 N. 200 East in North Logan. For more information, visit cachevalleyveterans.org.