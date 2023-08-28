hjnstock-Your News Now

The new Logan Library will soon be a place where local youth can explore science, technology, engineering and math through hands-on experimentation, thanks to a donation made by local cell culture manufacturer, Cytiva.

On Monday, Logan Mayor Holly Daines announced Logan’s new 35,000 square-foot $17 million library building will now feature a “STEM makerspace” — a section of the library where individuals can “develop their creativity, scientific thinking and problem-solving skills,” the announcement said. 


