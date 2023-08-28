The new Logan Library will soon be a place where local youth can explore science, technology, engineering and math through hands-on experimentation, thanks to a donation made by local cell culture manufacturer, Cytiva.
On Monday, Logan Mayor Holly Daines announced Logan’s new 35,000 square-foot $17 million library building will now feature a “STEM makerspace” — a section of the library where individuals can “develop their creativity, scientific thinking and problem-solving skills,” the announcement said.
The makerspace will be created by a donation from Cytiva.
“We are passionate about creating a STEM makerspace and the impact it will make in our local community,” Justin Meehan, Cytiva’s Logan site leader said in the announcement. “By fostering curiosity in our youth and providing the resources to explore and innovate, we are shaping a brighter future where science empowers us to make a lasting impact for generations.”
Cytiva is a global provider of technologies and services that advance the development, manufacture and deliveries of various therapeutics and vaccines, the announcement stated. The company aspires to “cultivate the next generation of scientific minds and believes in the power of a dedicated STEM makerspace.”
This makerspace will be located on the second floor near the teen area. Although there will be a section of the space dedicated to teens, the space can be utilized by all patrons.
According to Library Director Karen Clark, the makerspace — which will be named in honor of Cytiva — will include 3D printers, STEM robotics kits, sewing machines and cameras. Additionally, Cytiva will partner with the library and community groups to provide hands on activities and classes for all ages.
“Libraries are also community centers, and provide free opportunities for patrons of all ages to explore and access any topic they can imagine,” Daines said in the announcement. “We are delighted to have this dedicated space to foster learning and growth in such an important aspect of our changing world, which relies so much on the STEM fields.”
