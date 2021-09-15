The international bio-tech company Cytiva has won $5 million in combined state and local incentives for a major expansion in Logan, but the 396 new jobs the company is expected to create come as the Logan metro area is experiencing the lowest unemployment rate in the country.
“There’s a lot of jobs out there in the valley that are being created, but unemployment is low, the lowest I can remember ever seeing at 1.7%,” said Logan Redevelopment Agency Director Kirk Jensen. “It’s great to see the job creation, but obviously it’s kind of like swimming upstream a bit, right, because we’re at full employment and beyond.”
Most of the new positions at Cytiva, which develops cell-culture media and other products used in medical therapeutics, will be production level. The local facility began adding jobs about a year ago, going from roughly 350 to 650, and also recently raised its minimum wage to $20 an hour, Jensen noted.
“They were already in growth mode, and then they had the opportunity to do a big expansion project … so that will push employment up to 1,000 jobs,” he said.
Most of the government incentives offered to Cytiva will be coming through the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, also known as Go Utah, which last week announced approval of $4.8 million in post-performance tax credits for the $231 million expansion project.
Then on Tuesday, the Logan RDA approved a $150,000 incentive to be awarded at completion of the expansion. This money will be taken from funds left over from the Logan River Redevelopment Project, which restored habitat and realigned portions of the river on the south end of town, including past the Cytiva campus.
The state agreement has a 10-year timeline, and in its official announcement of the deal, Go Utah projected the expansion will bring in $19.4 million in state revenue and generate more than $147 million in new wages over the 10-year period.
“We’re excited Cytiva is growing, and we couldn’t be happier that the company is expanding its Logan location,” Go Utah Director Dan Hemmert was quote as saying. “Utah has a robust healthcare industry, and it's great to see companies like Cytiva deliver life-altering technologies around the world.”
Plant Manager Justin Meehan had this to say in Go Utah's press release:
“Our work in Logan, Utah, enables the development and manufacture of many novel therapeutics. As global demand for our products and services continues, expanding our operations in Logan will help us deliver for our customers and patients.”
The Cytivia plant in Logan is the latest incarnation of Hyclone, a bio-tech company started in the 1960s by then-USU professor Rex Spendlove. Hyclone was acquired by Thermo Fisher, which later sold that segment of its business to GE Healthcare Life Sciences.
In 2020, Danaher Corporation spent $21 billion to purchase GE Healthcare Life Sciences and rebranded it as Cytiva.
Jensen believes Cytiva's $20-per-hour minimum wage "really raises the bar” in the local labor market.
“I do think it will have that impact," he said. "It’s a double-edged sword any time you see someone significantly raise wages. From a workers’ perspective certainly that’s a good thing, especially in a time period of rising costs. For the companies, on the corporate side, that offers perhaps a challenge. Now your operational costs have increased. But I think most would agree that that’s a good thing to have happen, where there’s newly created jobs that offer opportunity for more pay, for those that are interested in that line of work or want to work for that company.”