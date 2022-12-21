...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM this evening to
11 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7
PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the Wednesday
evening commute. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
The Daughters of Utah Pioneers Ralph Smith Camp in North Logan is looking for information and stories about the Green Canyon Rock Quarry, as the group is looking to erect a marker at the quarry to honor the Latter-day Saint pioneers who worked there.
According to Nancy Potter, a member of the DUP Ralph Smith Camp, 20,000 tons of rock were taken from the quarry for the Logan Tabernacle, the Logan Temple and Old Main. Because of this, she has a big interest in putting a DUP monument near the quarry.
Currently Potter is trying to find out if people have interesting stories from their family history that she can include with the monument.
“It would be nice to have a history of the people who worked up there,” Potter said.
From her understanding, men used to be called on by the church to work at the quarry. Potter said most of the rock was brought out during the winter because it was easier to slide on the ice.
DUP is a women's organization focused on gathering the history of the men, women and children who founded Utah. There are 185 companies within the DUP overseeing 1,050 camps in 15 states and Canada.
According to Potter, in order to join a camp or chapter, you have to prove you have an ancestor that came across the plains before the completion of the railroad on May 10, 1869.
Once a month, each camp meets to learn about pioneers and their own ancestors. At some meetings members bring historical artifacts to look at with the group.
The North Logan Ralph Smith Camp has been around for 107 years, as the group was founded in 1915.
Although the camp hasn’t come up with a design for the monument yet, Potter said she would love to be able to incorporate rock from the quarry in order to remember those who dedicated their time gathering rock for some of Logan’s historic buildings.
“If you don’t remember the history, the history is lost,” Potter said. “It’s important to pass on this heritage and your information so that people remember and honor the pioneers that came through.”
