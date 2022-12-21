hjnstock-Your News Now

The Daughters of Utah Pioneers Ralph Smith Camp in North Logan is looking for information and stories about the Green Canyon Rock Quarry, as the group is looking to erect a marker at the quarry to honor the Latter-day Saint pioneers who worked there.

According to Nancy Potter, a member of the DUP Ralph Smith Camp, 20,000 tons of rock were taken from the quarry for the Logan Tabernacle, the Logan Temple and Old Main. Because of this, she has a big interest in putting a DUP monument near the quarry.


