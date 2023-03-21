On Friday, debut author and Utah State University PhD student Bonnie Young is hosting a “women’s sexuality” event to celebrate and educate community members on sex and sexuality.
At Herm’s Inn from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Young will be holding a women-only discussion, giveaway raffle and book signing event.
Young, a licensed marriage and family therapist and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, published a book last month titled “Sex Educated: Letters from a Latter-day Saint Therapist to Her Younger Self.”
According to a press release issued by Young’s husband and editor Sam Petersen, the 154-page self-help book is written in letter format to Young’s younger self from ages 10 to 28, and covers topics related to women’s sexuality, including puberty, menstruation, female reproductive anatomy and physiology and common female sexual disorders.
Young got the idea to write a book when she and Peterson were first married, and they both felt there needed to be more resources when it came to sexuality.
“We really wanted to create a resource for young Latter-day Saints that could help them have healthier relationships with their sexuality and thrive more in their sexual relationships and marriages,” Young said.
As a marriage and family therapist, Young said she is particularly passionate about this topic because of the pain and struggle she witnesses in her clients every day. According to her, many of them want sex and sexuality to be a source of strength, celebration and joy in their marriages, but because of a variety of experiences, this is often not the case.
“I’m so motivated on behalf of them and motivated on behalf of myself,” Young said.
According to her, writing the book as letters to herself was an effort to try and make the book feel more accessible as it can be intimidating to learn about sex.
“I really wanted to create a resource that would invite readers in and make them feel like they’re talking to their older sister or their aunt, or someone who they feel really safe to talk to that they could also trust,” Young said.
Since the book was released, Young said she has received a great deal of positive feedback. Many readers told her this was the book they needed 20 to 30 years ago.
“I’m thrilled that Latter-day Saint women, and also men, have told me they feel like it’s given them a lot more appreciation and respect for the women in their lives,” she said.
Young is also thrilled there are people open to reading “Sex Education,” as many people have expressed to her how they don’t feel comfortable going to resources about sex and sexuality outside of those produced by the church.
“We don’t really have a culture in place where there’s a lot of openness around this, so we have to have knowledge somehow,” Young said.
Young’s book has also been well-received by Latter-day Saint therapist-authors, according to the release, including Dean Busby, the director of Brigham Young University’s School of Family Life, and author of “Sexual Wholeness in Marriage.”
“Sex Educated is a fine example of how to delicately and appropriately discuss matters of sexuality with girls and women,” Busby said in the release. “By using the approach of letters to her younger self as a frame for teaching about sexuality, the author presents sexuality in a wonderful tone from a trusted source.”
If there is one thing Young wants a reader to get out of her book it is that learning about women’s sexuality matters.
“Regardless of your past experiences with sexuality, whether that’s abuse or experiencing a lack of desire, or being manipulated, there can be healing, and there can be so much joy and fulfillment in sexual relationships,” she said.
According to Young, the goal of Friday’s event is to show women in the community that they are not alone, and that they have power to create change.
“Most of us have grown up in a similar culture and received the same messages,” Young said. “I think there’s a lot of power in experiencing community and knowing you’re not alone in the harmful messages that you received around your sexuality.”
