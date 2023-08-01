The Cache Valley Kids Cookbook was finished and published this year by brothers Gabriel and Elijah. They started the book last year, writing all their own recipes and taking all the photos themselves.
The book includes 27 recipes, formatted pages to add recipes, photo pages of the process, a funny photo page, “What we learned about photography”, a checklist of places to visit in Cache Valley, a fillable Cache Valley facts page, about the authors, cooking tips and information on how the book helps others in our community.
The recipes are named after places in Cache Valley — alliteration being the inspiration of place-to-food pairing.
The cookbook is sold at Gossner Foods and Stokes Nature Center in Logan. From every sale, a dollar each goes to Little Lambs Foundation for Kids, The Family Place and Stokes Nature Center.
The boys originally wanted to make money to buy Legos.
“The first time, they didn’t want to give away their money, but when they got to Little Lambs to give their money, everyone was really excited and they said, ‘we like giving away money’,” Their mother said.
Gabriel is now 10 years old, and Elijah is 7 years old.
“My mom said that I started cooking when I was able to sit up, and then when I was about two, she said I kept saying I wanted to write a cookbook,” Gabriel said.
“I started using butter knives when I was two. We started just cutting bananas with butter knives then I used how to use an actual knife,” Gabriel said. Elijah said he learned the same way.
Gabriel’s favorite recipe is the Hardware Ranch Hot Chocolate — which is also his favorite to eat.
“I actually made that recipe up,” he said. “My mom had the idea of putting it in the book. Once we went there at night to find shooting stars and brought hot chocolate.”
Elijahs favorite recipes are the Old Ephraim Spring Rolls and the Hobbit Caves Hole in the Bread — his favorites to eat as well.
“It’s hobbit caves because the hobbit caves, its caves, it’s a hole,” Elijah said. The Hobbit caves are found in Logan Canyon.
Another favorite recipe was the USU Homemade Ice Cream.
“That one took a while,” Gabriel said. “We started trying cabbage with baking soda to turn it blue, but when we added the maple syrup, it turned back to purple. So, we kept trying different combinations of sweeteners. Then we just decided to use some flour and that turned it blue.”
“It was super good,” Elijah said.
“It has cookie crumbs in it,” Gabriel said.
One of the biggest challenges they faced was having to retake the photos after their SD card was lost and the photos were unable to be recovered. They had to make each recipe again to take the photos.
“The portraits were also the hardest part, probably the one on the back,” Gabriel said.
They both said they liked making the Funny Photos section and About the Authors pages.
“My favorite funny photo is when I am pretending to stab my brother with a spatula,” Elijah said. “You might see my favorite food is pizza, but I changed it to sushi.”
They both know how to use an oven and a stove, and they help cook dinner — either when asked or about every other night.
“We help with everything. Except for onions,” Gabriel said.
“I cut up the onions,” Elijah said.
Neither of them wants to be a chef when they grow up, at least not for now. Elijah possibly wants to be a farmer and a chef or own a hotel.
Their mom said neither of the boys are picky eaters, and they hope this cookbook helps kids be less picky and try new foods.
“Remember when you used to not like butter until I made you try it?” their mom asked Gabriel.
“And when you used to not like Cannibal?” Elijah asked Gabriel — referencing the ride at Lagoon Park in Farmington.
“It tastes good, I actually licked it when I was on it,” Gabriel said — not referencing butter.
Their favorite part about cooking consisted of three things:
“Cooking,” Elijah said.
“Eating,” Gabriel said.
“Making,” Elijah said.
They hope to hold a book signing at Firehouse Pizza in Logan in the near future and possibly one at a local library. They are in the process of making an eBook that will be available on Amazon.
