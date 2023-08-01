kids cookbook

Gabriel and Elijah wrote a cookbook for kids.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The Cache Valley Kids Cookbook was finished and published this year by brothers Gabriel and Elijah. They started the book last year, writing all their own recipes and taking all the photos themselves.

The book includes 27 recipes, formatted pages to add recipes, photo pages of the process, a funny photo page, “What we learned about photography”, a checklist of places to visit in Cache Valley, a fillable Cache Valley facts page, about the authors, cooking tips and information on how the book helps others in our community.


