Ordering from DoorDash or Uber Eats? Your delivery drivers have one request:
Make sure you tip.
“The tips around here, generally speaking, are so low,” said Laura Saunders, who has been working for DoorDash for the past two years. “Sometimes we barely even break even by the time we’re done.”
While Saunders now makes deliveries for supplemental income, that was not always the case.
“During the pandemic it was my main source of income,” she said. “For the last year or so it’s been supplemental income because pay in the valley tends to be pretty low and rent keeps going up and up and up. Even with my husband working full-time and me working part-time, we can’t make it.”
It is a similar situation for another delivery driver who asked not to be identified in this story. She has worked for Uber Eats for a little over two years.
“I’m a stay at home mom, and the reason I've worked for Uber off and on … is because I have tried other jobs, and even though Uber is rough, the few times you do get good tips with what little bit they give you was more than other at-home jobs,” she said.
The woman also stated these delivery services provide flexible hours and allow for her and her husband to take care of their kids without having to pay for childcare services. Saunders also voiced similar opinions.
“DoorDash provides flexibility that you can’t really get with any other side gig,” she said. “You don’t have to buy in, there’s no minimum hours and if you sign up for a shift and need to cancel at the last minute or halfway through there are no repercussions,” Saunders said. “It’s 100% flexible; you just need your car and sign up to get the card and bag and have a cell phone and you’re good to go.”
Since delivery services like DoorDash or Uber Eats are essentially freelance contracts, they provide job opportunities to those who cannot secure a traditional job because they have familial obligations, a criminal record or other restraints on employment.
In September, Nixie Nelson moved to Cache Valley with her husband following a near-decade abusive relationship with a partner who forbade her to work. With little to no experience on her resume, Nelson applied to work for DoorDash and was working two days later.
“With fuel and rent prices rising, I knew I had to do something,” she said. “He (Nelson’s husband) couldn't be the only bread maker any longer.”
Although Nelson also has a business making trinket trays and self protection items, she stated DoorDash is a more stable form of income.
“I love doing DoorDash because, as willing as I am to work a ‘normal' job, this is called independent work for a reason. I can work whenever I want, for as long as I want, and I see all of my earnings,” she said.
Nelson recently joined a Facebook group for DoorDashers in the valley in which many discussed changes they’d like to see with their contracted employer. For instance, drivers indicated they would like a breakdown of pay before accepting an order, or would appreciate mileage reimbursement for longer deliveries.
According to Saunders, dashers cannot see how much someone has tipped until an order has been completed. Before accepting an order they can see base pay, which is the percentage of money a dasher will receive just for doing a run, and peak pay, if DoorDash is offering additional funds for a busy rush. Dashers can choose to ignore or decline orders as well.
Low tipping seems to be an issue across the county. In November, several Tik Toks posted by delivery runners went viral after showing how many DoorDash orders were being ignored for low tips.
“You’re not obligated to tip. We are also not obligated to take your order,” said creator @jhordanthemodel, “We are independent contractors who do not work for DoorDash the company; we’re our own bosses.”
All three women interviewed by The Herald Journal expressed their frustration with the poor tips in the valley.
“There’s been nights that I have delivered hundreds of dollars worth of food, even to rich communities. I will go without a single tip,” said the Uber Eats driver. “Some nights I’d be lucky if I got a one dollar tip.”
Nelson stated she only receives decent tips about 20 percent of the time. One night, she took an order from Smithfield to Nibley and only received a $3 tip.
“This job also wears on your body and I don't think people consider what we go through to get their food or grocery or late night munchies ordered by them,” she said. “Take last night for example, my husband and I got stuck in the snow delivering pizza.”
Saunders blamed DoorDash as being part of the reason the tips seem to be so low.
“DoorDash does a poor job explaining to customers what they mean by tip because when you get a DoorDash, it isn’t the same process as when you’re eating in a restaurant,” she explained. “It’s really less of a tip and more of a bid for someone to pick up your order. You’re not tipping for excellent service because there is really only so much a DoorDasher can do.
Saunders said it was insulting when she got a low tip or none at all.
“I put wear and tear on my car and I did this service for you, but you think you have the right to tell me that my time is not worth it. You’re not willing to go get it yourself, so what do you want to have happen? If they lived in a different area, they could be waiting hours for their order if they aren’t willing to offer a bigger tip because people will just ignore it,” she said.
Saunders also added that there is only so much delivery runners can do.
“The food is sealed in bags. We can’t control how fast the food comes out and we can’t control speed limits, so your DoorDash can only be so good,” she said. “What you’re paying for is for someone to see that order come through on their app and say, ‘that’s a high paying order, I’m going to take that one right away.’”