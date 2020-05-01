A scary moment turned out good for everyone involved in a recent birth in the parking lot at Logan Regional Hospital.
A couple from Logan had made it to the Women’s Center and was near the entrance. However, the mother, who was in the passenger seat of a van, was already close to delivering the couple’s sixth child and couldn’t get out of the vehicle.
The commotion of Audra and Ian caught the attention of Barrett Labrum, a doctor of osteopathic who works at Primary Care Pediatrics. He was just arriving for work at 7 a.m.
“I was coming up to do rounds, see babies that had been born through the night,” Labrum said. “I heard something by the entrance to the hospital and walked over there. The dad said the baby was coming. The baby was delivering, so I helped Mom grab the baby and started doing the regular resuscitation.”
The mother was grateful that a doctor just happened to be right there at that moment.
“He heard us freaking out and next thing I know, he was standing there telling us he was a doctor,” Audra said. “I was like, ‘As long as you know what you are doing, we will take any help we can get.’”
Labrum noticed the baby, Lillian, was not breathing well a few minutes after being born. The doctor did some “rescue breaths.” He performed positive pressure ventilation via mouth-to-mouth on the baby as they waited for help to arrive.
“Then all the help came and I didn’t have to do anything else,” Labrum said. “… I did follow the baby upstairs and made sure it was stable. My work was done at that point.”
Laura McGregor, a registered nurse from the special care nursery, was running down the stairs with supplies.
“We’ve developed a special, portable kit that includes towels, cord clamps, sterile scissors, and a self-inflating resuscitation bag,” McGregor stated in a press release. “I grabbed the kit while one of my assistant nurses got us warm blankets and extra towels.”
They gave the supplies to Labrum, who attempted to give Lillian air with the resuscitator, but she needed more support.
“We took her up to the floor and put her in a warmer with a CPAP machine until she stabilized,” McGregor said. “She did great and went to be with her mom about an hour and a half later.”
McGregor complimented Labrum with his help during a chaotic situation: “It’s really serendipitous that he happened to be walking through the parking lot.”
The doctor said in a situation like this, the training kicks in.
“The key is we spend a lot of money and time trying to be prepared for emergency situations,” Labrum said. “That’s when the training just kicks in and you just do what you have to do at that point.”
Others involved who helped with Lillian, who came two days before her due date, in her first few hours of life included Tiffany Thurgood, Kristie Israelson and Elieen Thomas.
“We were expecting her, it was just really fast,” Audra said. “… Our fourth was pretty fast, but we made it to the hospital in time. I think this is the most unique birth of the six.”
The couple now has four daughters and two sons. Lillian went home with her parents the day after being born.
“She is breathing great and recovery has been normal,” Audra said. “It was just fast and traumatic when it happened. I’m glad we were at the hospital where they have medicine and doctors that know what to do.”
Labrum knew what to do, but delivering babies is not part of his normal routine.
“It was a little eye-opening,” Labrum said. “I’m a pediatrician, so I don’t typically deliver babies. I’m there to take care of them after they are born. … I delivered a few babies in medical school, but none recently.”
Lillian was welcomed home to some anxious siblings that wanted to meet her.
“They love her and want to hold her,” Audra said. “They can’t wait until she can talk and play.”
Labrum hasn’t seen Lillian since she was born.
“I just did my part and passed it on to the next guy,” Labrum said. “Everyone has certain things in their career when you say, ‘Remember when this happened.’ I think this is going to be one of those moments we won’t forget.
“… I had never done the van delivery, that was a first. Yeah, I can put on my resume that I can deliver outside and inside the hospital.”
Everyone involved with the delivery of Lillian has been tested for COVID-19 and were all negative.
“We needed to make sure everyone was negative,” McGregor said. “It was a unique situation.”
As far as having a child during a global pandemic, Audra said: “I was worried, but everyone was extra cautious with masks and hand sanitizer and gloves. We just kind of got used to it. Our hospital stay really wasn’t that different from normal, other than having a crazy birth story.”