Demolition for the Emporium building on Main Street in Logan has begun as the Center Block plaza project continues.
"It’s a big deal for us,” said Tom Dickinson, the project manager and an assistant city engineer for Logan. “It’s been a long time in the making.”
The demolition, conducted by Spindler Construction and Grant McKay demolition, is expected to take four weeks. Machinery will claw the building from the back to avoid any interference with Main Street, but fencing will block off the sidewalk and street parking as a precaution.
Most of the month was spent removing asbestos from the building and rooftop. Now the building can come down, and once finished, the second phase will begin for the Center Block Plaza.
Dickinson said he and his team have met several times with nearby businesses over the years to keep them informed of the project. It has been one of his main jobs as project manager.
“I observe and help guide,” he said. “I address questions and try to meet with the business owners here. I hold a small role in the grand scheme of things.”
Dickinson credited his team as well as Mayor Holly Daines for all her work.
The Emporium building was purchased by former Logan Mayor Craig Peterson for a new city library, but that plan was scrapped after multiple concerns and criticisms arose.
The Center Block Plaza project has been a source of contention over the past four years. The original plan, which included housing and a parking terrace, was turned down.
Originally, Logan's Historic Preservation Committee rejected the city’s plan to tear down the Emporium, which has a long history in Logan. Committee members changed their minds and passed the plan onto the Planning Commission in 2020 after the plan was changed to preserve Plaza 45 and 41.
Daines’ plan includes a stage, ice rink, splash pad and fire pit. The plaza is meant to act as a community space for residents to hang out and celebrate Logan. The city of Logan exceeded their private donation goal of $2 million in December.
It is the hope that the plaza will be mostly ready by Thanksgiving so residents can enjoy ice skating.
The original structure on the Emporium site dates back to the 1870s, when it housed a retail business called the United Order Store. J.C. Penney moved there in 1926 and remodeled the facade, and by 1935 the structure was changed enough that documents in the Cache County Recorder’s Office listed it as rebuilt.
When J.C. Penney moved to the Cache Valley Mall in 1976, the building was remodeled again and became the Emporium, an atrium-style shopping center with stores on the lower floors and a restaurant on the top.