Colorado River Compact Utah

Crops are irrigated in Moab, Utah, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Compared to major cities neighboring states, Utah is less dependent on water from the Colorado River. 

 AP

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The second driest state in the country, Utah, doesn't contribute much water to the Colorado River as it flows from Rocky Mountain headwaters through Canyonlands National Park to Lake Powell.

Utah has a unique position in the middle of the river basin, geographically and politically, and it wields less influence than thirstier and more populous states like Colorado, California and Arizona.

