Noted developer Dell Loy Hansen is stepping up to help North Logan fund a municipal complex that includes new city offices, a community building and an expansion of the town’s library.
In a joint statement sent out to news outlets, the Hansen Family Foundation and city administration announced a pledge of $2 million from the foundation for the first phase of the project — the construction of new city offices expected to begin next spring.
The foundation has also pledged to give up to $500,000 in matching grant money toward the remainder of the complex as the city seeks to raise funds for the second phase. And that’s in addition to an increased annual contribution to the James P. Thorne Endowment sponsored by the Hansen family to support the library. The added endowment funds will help pay a potential bond on the project.
Advertisement
Hansen, who heads the high-profile development company Wasatch Properties, has long been a major benefactor for the town where he owns a home.
“It is only because of the generosity of the Hansen Family Foundation that we are able to provide these facilities,” North Logan Mayor Damon Cann was quoted as saying in the press release. “These transformative gifts will significantly improve the services our city and library can provide without increasing taxes.”
Story continues below video
The entire project is expected to cost $9 million. The two new buildings will be built on land adjacent to the current North Logan Library at 475 E. 2500 North, with the city office replacing the current municipal headquarters at 2076 N. 1200 East.
The library expansion will focus on a new children’s area adjacent to the existing library space, and the new, larger city office will free up space in the library currently being used as North Logan’s City Council chambers as well as an all-purpose city meeting room.
According to the press release, “The community center concept will be refined over the next year or so with community input, but is envisioned to include event space for senior programming, dances, interactive exhibits in the style of children’s museums, concerts, and events sponsored in partnership with various community entities."
A final element in the envisioned new municipal complex will be an outdoor area for community gatherings, including such features as a children's playground area, a water feature, a community garden, and space for outdoor concerts, markets and festivals.