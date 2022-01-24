As far as home videos go, it’ll be pretty hard for the Walker family to top some footage they shared with Facebook friends on Saturday.
It showed the birth of their third baby.
In a car.
In a snowstorm.
“If you feel like baby is coming, we can call 911. They’ll walk me through this. We can do this,” Cade Walker can be heard telling his wife, Katie, as they drove through near-blizzard conditions on State Road 30 on their way to Logan Regional Hospital from Deweyville last Thursday night.
“Yeah, don’t keep going,” Katie responded.
“Don’t keep going?”
“No. Pull off here.”
Here happened to be at Beaver Dam, where there is enough room for a car to get off the highway without the risk of being struck. Katie’s seat was reclined, and to assist his wife, Cade opened the passenger-side door and stood on the icy roadside.
The Walkers had been documenting their baby daughter’s progress on video since she was conceived through in vitro fertilization last spring, so Cade’s cellphone camera was already being used for the trip to the hospital. After phoning 911, he set the phone face-up on the dash.
His next recorded comment was to the baby. “We’ve kinda both been training for this moment, baby. We got this,” he said.
Cade can be heard communicating with a 911 operator as Katie began to push, and within 10 minutes of the time the couple pulled over, the newborn appeared in her mother’s arms.
The truth is, Cade didn’t need much instruction, and his reference to “training” was meant literally. As a medical student doing obstetrics rotations at Logan Regional, he’d helped deliver a number of babies. But that didn’t mean he couldn’t use some guidance at that intense moment.
When the soon-to-be named Kennedy Lou Walker emerged from the birth canal crying, the 911 operator led Cade through the process of tying off the umbilical cord about six inches below the baby — a procedure intended to prevent bleeding while they waited for EMTs to arrive and cut the cord.
The operator asked if he had a shoelace, but this seemed like a time-consuming process, so he quickly glanced around and wound up improvising with the elastic from a surgical mask.
As the couple waited for an ambulance to arrive, Katie can be seen joyfully holding her newborn as snowflakes fall on the child’s face through the open car door.
“There are many people who’ve had babies in their car. It’s not super abnormal. The reason that this is a unique story is that we happened to push record on our phone, and we’re glad we did because we’ll be able to relive that moment for years to come,” Cade told The Herald Journal on Monday in describing the event.
The video of the Walker’s adventure (viewable online at bit.ly/3nWdCxZ) is edited from footage taken on both of their phones, but Katie didn’t turn hers on until all was well and the three sat in blissful silence waiting for EMTs to arrive.
“I just had the thought, I want to remember that this happened. I need to take a picture or a video of my husband at my feet here in the car taking care of me after the baby was born,” Katie said. “So when I knew the baby was OK, I grabbed my phone and filmed him for a couple minutes. Some of that footage is in the video too. Luckily we got enough that you can string those things together and kind of make a story out of it.”
Kennedy Lou will join 6-year-old Cooper and 3-year-old Cache in the Walker family. Both of the boys were delivered by induced labor, and Katie was scheduled for that process again when her water broke on the night before the appointment.
“We thought we had plenty of time, but we did not,” she said. “There were no signs of labor at all until the first contraction, and it was less than an hour before she was born.”
The Walkers are planning more children, and Katie was so ecstatic about Thursday night’s delivery that during her brief stay at Logan Regional, she was already talking about doing it all over again.
“In the hospital, I was like, ‘I can’t wait to do this again,’” she said, quickly adding, “But hopefully not in the car.”
Cade and Katie were high school sweethearts at Bear River before marrying in 2012. On Feb. 17 they will celebrate their 10th anniversary.
Katie got her education degree at Utah State University and taught school for several years at Fielding Elementary. Cade has been going to medical school in West Virginia, and the couple returned to northern Utah recently to be closer to family while Cade completes his hospital “rotations.”
Cade has yet to commit to a particular medical discipline for his upcoming residency, but he can already say it won’t be one specialty: OB-GYN.