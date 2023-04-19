Arizona-born cookie company Dirty Dough has plans to open shop on Logan’s Main Street, according to the business’s website.
The cookie company, known for its super-stuffed cookie bombs, plans to open a new location at 339 N. Main Street, with a grand opening slated for June 16, according to franchise owner Whitney Beckstead. Plans for Logan’s location of Dirty Dough were finalized last July.
“We have always loved the Cache Valley area and when the opportunity of opening Dirty Dough came up, we had Logan as our first choice,” Beckstead told The Herald Journal.
The start-up cookie company, founded in 2018, produces cookies made from the “inside out,” according to its website. Many of the cookies are stuffed with a variety of fillings, including caramel sauce, raspberry jam and fudge.
According to Beckstead, Dirty Dough’s biggest mission is promoting and supporting mental health — one of the reasons for its stuffed cookies.
“We understand that social media can often perpetuate unrealistic standards, which can contribute to a mental health crisis,” she said. “We want to counteract that by encouraging people to embrace the messy and imperfect aspects of life and find joy in them.”
Inside Dirty Dough’s stores there is messaging that reinforces this idea, Beckstead said, such as “What’s on the inside that counts,” “life gets messy, and that’s okay,” and a neon sign that says, “Perfectly Imperfect.”
“We want people to understand that what’s on the inside matters most, rather than focusing solely on external appearances,” Beckstead said.
The cookie-shop also offers catering, and would “love to get involved with locals,” according to Beckstead.
“We want to support them on their most important days like birthday parties, weddings, and family reunions,” she said.
In May 2022, Logan-born cookie company Crumbl filed a lawsuit against Dirty Dough, claiming trademark infringement. Now, Dirty Dough has filed a counterclaim in the lawsuit and is asking the court for financial relief from Crumbl.
The claim, filed on April 6, states that Crumbl has, and continues to “intentionally interfere” with Dirty Dough’s existing or potential economic relations. According to the claim, Crumbl’s actions have “resulted in injury” to Dirty Dough in the form of lost revenue, slower growth, damage to its reputation and “other direct and consequential damages.”
