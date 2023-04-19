hjnstock-Your News Now

Arizona-born cookie company Dirty Dough has plans to open shop on Logan’s Main Street, according to the business’s website.

The cookie company, known for its super-stuffed cookie bombs, plans to open a new location at 339 N. Main Street, with a grand opening slated for June 16, according to franchise owner Whitney Beckstead. Plans for Logan’s location of Dirty Dough were finalized last July. 


