Is Halloween celebrated more enthusiastically in Utah and Cache Valley than other parts of the country?
The claim that it is has been heard at The Herald Journal a few times over the years, and this week the newspaper decided to take the topic to its Facebook followers and see if they agree.
But first, consider a few findings from retail industry sources that track the popularity of the holiday. Make of them what you will.
According to a study by the Midwestern residential building company Lombardo Homes, Utah ranks No. 1 in Halloween decoration Google searches, based on an analysis of more than 1,000 topic-related search terms. Rounding out the top five states in the overall rankings were Illinois, Texas, New Jersey and New Mexico.
And if you wondered which Halloween decoration is the most frequently Googled in Utah, it's skeletons, the analysis found.
Another ranking, this one by the couponing website Groupon, placed Utah No. 7 among U.S. states for “Halloween enthusiasm” based on Halloween-related voucher sales from over a four-year period. No. 1 on that list was Washington D.C. (a spooky place year-round, some might say) followed by Louisiana, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
“I’ve never lived anywhere that is Halloween crazy like Utah! And I think it’s great!” wrote local resident Amy Roberts Kleiner in response to the Herald Journal’s request for reader input.
Other commenters explained just how excited they get about the autumn holiday.
“I’m one of those Halloween crazy ppl,” Melissa Glenn wrote. “My house is full on decked out. Inside and out. I leave the inside up till new years. I entice the children to come back every year with full size candy, drinks, and fire in the driveway.”
A comment from a former Texas resident lends some credence to the Google search conclusion that both the Beehive State and the Lone Star State are Halloween hotspots.
“I grew up in Texas and they seemed to love Halloween in my neighborhood, too. So I'm not sure if there's more of a love of it here, but I'm sure glad I live in a community where they don't look at us funny for our Children of the Korn display.”
But several Facebook commenters said they don’t buy the idea that Halloween is a bigger hit in Utah than elsewhere, and others lamented the fact that the safety-minded “trunk or treat” events popular here have robbed the holiday of its excitement.
One person who feels this way is Blake Millett, who wrote: “Even if I had room to store Halloween decorations, I get one or two small families trick or treating, so it wouldn't be worth decorating anyway. I've been saying for years that truck or treat killed the spirit of Halloween. I remember how fun it was to run around with my friends and see how many houses we could hit and try to get the most candy. We knew which houses had the best decorations and which gave the best candy. That's gone now.”
To hear other locals tell it, Halloween experiences like those described by Millett aren’t completely dead. Numbers of trick-or-treaters seems to vary widely around Cache Valley, depending on the neighborhood. Some residents report getting more than a hundred costumed kids at their door every Oct. 31, while others say they get few to none.
In the question to readers, The Herald Journal made no distinction between the popularity of trick-or-treating and the popularity of Halloween home decorating, and if there is a conclusion to be drawn from the 150-plus responses, it could be that fun front-yard displays trump neighborhood candy runs as the main attraction. But one Halloween fan said the quest for larger and more elaborate displays is starting to become a turnoff for her because it has "just become another way to try to keep up with the Joneses.”
As to the possibly unique allure of Halloween in Utah, resident Brandi Parkin Babbitt offered the observation that “It’s the one day of the year you can be anyone you want and no one says a word.”
She went on: “As the leader of the dancing witches, I 100% believe Utah is crazy for Halloween cause everything is perfect in fall. The leaves are stunning, the temperature is great, the yummy apple spice, warmth inside cool outside. What's not to love?”
For Julie S. Kraus, the holiday is particularly Utah-friendly because it’s a way to have good, clean fun without drinking and driving, doing drugs, hurting anyone or going against one’s moral principles.
“It can bring a smile to others and lift one’s spirit,” she added. “The only caution is not scaring tiny children who are vulnerable.”
