It all comes down to Tuesday evening for North Logan’s Kenadi Dodds.
She made it to the Finals show of America’s Got Talent, along with nine other performers. The 15-year-old daughter of Brandi and Chris Dodds had to be saved with a fan vote, but she is there.
Dodds performed by playing the piano and singing “Be A Light” by Thomas Rhett in one of the Semi-Finals shows last week on AGT, which is broadcast on NBC. Of the 10 acts to make it to the finals, six are singers.
After performing in the finals on Tuesday, the winner will be announced Wednesday night. Contestants are vying for a chance to win the $1 million prize.
One can vote at NBC.com/AGTVote and via the “AGT” App.