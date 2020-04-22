The 12-month pilot program allowing dogs in certain parks around Logan was deemed a success by the Logan Parks and Recreation Department and a permanent version of the program was given the go-ahead from the Logan Municipal Council on Tuesday evening.
“There is still a problem with dogs both on- and off-leash in city parks not involved in pilot program,” said Russ Akina, the Parks and Recreation director. “However, we also observed dogs under control in parks that were part of the program.”
Logan Mayor Holly Daines said this is something she expected.
“My contention is that if you don’t have places where dog owners can legally go, the people that just ignore the law and break the law anyway are still going to be in the parks,” Daines said. “It is the law-abiding citizens who say, ‘Oh there's a sign that says no dogs, I won't go in,’ who we are providing a park for.”
The pilot program, which began last April, involved three monitoring periods (summer, fall and spring) and used public input, staff reports and a report from animal control officers in order to decide whether the seven parks chosen would transition to a permanent location for dog owners to take their pets and play with them off-leash.
The six parks that will remain dog-friendly are Jens Johansen Park, Jones Neighborhood Park, Kilowatt Park, Pioneer Park, Ray Hugie Hydro Park, and the northeast lawn area of the Logan Service Center.
At the time of origin of the pilot program, the parks were all picked to give people in each Logan neighborhood a dog-friendly park within a walking distance.
“With one exception, comments regarding the pilot program locations indicate that the program is working as intended,” Akina said.
The one exception is Logan Meadows Park.
Due to how Logan Meadows Park is set up, with open private yards backing up to the public space, it is no longer included in the dog-friendly park lineup.
Akina said there have been discussions with the owner of Cache County Fairgrounds about using some of that space to supplement the surrounding neighborhood now that Logan Meadows Park is not allowing dogs.
While there were concerns about the allowing dogs off-leash in parks at the idea’s conception, according to a survey that asked if the city should continue to offer dog-friendly, off-leash parks, 82% of the respondents said yes.
“I was skeptical when we put the program in place and I wasn’t sure how it was going to work,” said Council Member Mark Anderson, “but I am pleasantly surprised to be incorrect this time.”
Because the wording of the city code states that dogs are prohibited in city parks and must be on-leash when using a city trail, unless posted otherwise, new signage at the six parks will allow the program to continue without a need for an amendment to city code.
Signs with quick response codes providing information about the pilot program, dog waste bag dispensers and trash cans are provided in the dog-friendly parks.