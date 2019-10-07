A dog ran away from the annual Blessing of the Animals at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Saturday and as of Monday evening was still on the loose.
The missing dog, Poppy, was brought to the church by the Cache Humane Society and escaped around 2 p.m. after being startled during setup for the service.
According to the Humane Society, Poppy is a brindle colored American Staffordshire-terrier mix and weighs 40 pounds. She is sweet and good with people, but can become nervous.
Poppy was last seen around the Cliffside area Sunday night. Anyone that sees Poppy during business hours is encouraged to call the Cache Humane Society, (435)792-3920, or outside of Humane Society hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to call Animal Control services via Logan City Police Dispatch, (435)753-7555.
The Blessing of the Animals is a yearly event where members of the St. John’s congregation and others are invited to bring their pets to the church to be blessed by the vicar.
“It’s one of our favorite services of the year,” Rev. Stephen Surgeon said. “It’s really intended for the community.”
The collection taken at the service is divided up among several animal advocacy groups in Cache Valley. This year the Cache Humane Society, Aggie Cats, and Four Paws Rescue each received $81.
“Anything at all helps: money, time, volunteering, donating dog food or cleaning supplies,” said Linda Gillespie, a volunteer for Four Paws Rescue. “We could use anything.”
“It’s nice that they do something like this for the animals,” said Larry Gardner, a volunteer for Aggie Cats. “It really is something special.”
The service is to honor St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love of nature and animals, among other things.
“We call this service the blessing of the animals, which in many aspects is a two-way blessing,” Sturgeon said. “We bless the animals gathered here today who are a part of our lives, and at the same time they bless us with their presence in our lives.”