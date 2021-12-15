A family in Hyrum’s Christmas might not be as traditional this year, as three out of their five children are battling a vicious respiratory illness.
Although common, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, can be very serious for young children and especially infants. The CDC states that RSV is the most common cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis in children under the age of one.
Jessica Harwood is the sister to the mother of the family affected. She has spent the past two weeks doing as much as she can to help the Gordon family’s three children: Xaylee, Xaiden and Xarina.
“It’s kind of a helpless feeling when you know someone needs a lot and there isn’t a lot you can do,” Harwood said.
Harwood explained that the sudden illness befell the children shortly after Thanksgiving, when 5-year-old Xaylee contracted RSV. Two days later, Xaiden, age 3, and Xarina, age 1, were just as sick. Xaylee is home and doing better now while Xaiden has returned from Logan Regional Hospital and is still on oxygen at night. Xarina was flown to the pediatric intensive care unit inside Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Xarina is still in the PICU, where she is in critical condition with two respiratory illnesses and pneumonia. She is on life support.
Although Harwood knows there isn’t a whole lot she can do, she is asking for prayers and donations for the family. In addition to piling medical bills, the family has recently missed their eldest son’s birthday and their wedding anniversary. Harwood is looking to create a “Christmas miracle” for the Gordons.
“Everyone knows that medical bills are a beast, so anything we can do to help her, we would love to do. There isn’t a whole lot we can do, but we can do this,” she said.
Doctors within the Intermountain Healthcare system have noted a rise in flu and respiratory cases for young children across the state. Vaccination rates for the flu among young children have decreased by 14% since the previous year.