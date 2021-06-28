The Cache Valley Center for the Arts, in partnership with local businesses and galleries, will be hosting the Downtown Logan Gallery Walk on July 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The one-night event includes nine local businesses featuring the artwork of more than 100 local artists. These locations will transform their space for the evening to feature some of Cache Valley’s best artwork in a variety of mediums.
This event will be the first fully in-person Downtown Logan Gallery Walk since December 2019.
“We were hoping to reboot Gallery Walk as soon as possible,” said Robyn Hoth, CacheArts education director. “The response from community artists has been astonishing. And despite the difficulties of this last year, businesses were eager to support this community event again. We couldn’t do it without them.”
The following businesses, all located in walking distance of each other, are participating in the night’s festivities:
• Love to Cook, 795 N. Main St.
• S.E. Needham Jewelers, 141 N. Main St.
• Caffe Ibis Gallery Deli, 52 Federal Ave.
• Global Village Gifts, 53 E. 100 North
• Logan Fine Art Gallery, 60 W. 100 N.
• The Red Fox, 72 W. Center St.
• The Artists’ Gallery, 43 S. Main St.
• Fuhriman’s Framing & Fine Art, 75 S. Main St.
• Coldwell Banker Gold Key Realty, 135 S. Main St.
The Gallery Walk is free and open to all ages. A map and more information about the event can be found at www.cachearts.org/gallerywalk.