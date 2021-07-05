OGDEN — As soon as he started painting, artist David Sepulveda said the good vibes started coming his way.
Since arriving in Ogden about a month ago, he said, “all that I’ve been feeling is love. All the neighbors that walk by every day, every night around here, they always give us a smile, some words of (encouragement), ‘Yo, keep doing it.’”
Sepulveda — also known as Don Rimx, his preferred name, actually — was picked by the City of Ogden to paint murals on the five blank walls on the city-owned parking structures along Grant Avenue in the city center. The aim of the project, part of broader efforts to bolster the arts in Ogden, was to beautify the area and add color.
He recently finished the job, working long hours that sometimes extended into the early hours of the morning, and on Thursday, city officials and other well-wishers gathered to mark the project’s completion. Sepulveda signed one of the five murals, located on the parking garages just north and south of 23rd Street along Grant Avenue, and city arts officials lauded him and his work.
