Despite the cold weather, dozens of people came out for a Halloween pet “pawrade” at the Cache Human Society on Monday evening.
“It is a little chilly, but I think it went pretty well,” said Lauren Schreiber, who owns Schreiber Tails, a dog boarding and daycare service.
The animal costume parade was Schreiber’s idea, and she partnered with Cache Humane Society to make it happen.
Costumes at the event ranged from two chihuahuas dressed as members of a mariachi band to a family of sharks to Mike and Boo from the film “Monsters, Inc.” Pictures of parade participants were taken and will be uploaded to Facebook for a photo contest.
Scheiber said she loves themed costumes, so she enjoyed seeing families dressed up and coordinating with their pets. This love of costumes is the reason she planned the event.
“To be honest, I wanted to dress up my own dogs and I wanted an excuse to show them off,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber owns seven pets — six dogs and one cat — so she dressed them up as the seven dwarfs and her daughter was Snow White. However, her husband was concerned about how both being in charge of the parade and wrangling so many animals would go, so Schreiber’s animals did not make an appearance in the parade. She did take a picture of her crew to include in the contest.
Tyler Oslund and Tyler Patrick came to the event dressed as wizards with their three dogs. Oslund said she reread the Harry Potter books over the summer, so the wizarding world has been on her mind a lot lately.
She said although it took a team of people to dress the dogs, her animals don’t mind it.
“When we just had Moose (one of her dogs) for Halloween, Moose and Tyler were cats and I was a crazy cat lady,” Oslund said. “They wear ugly sweaters at Christmas time.”
Photos from the parade will be uploaded to the Schreiber Tails Facebook page by Tuesday. The public will have until Wednesday at 8 p.m. to vote on their favorites.