Drive-in haunt

Each of the scenes of Aggie Hollow were designed by different students in the Techniques in Experiential Design class at USU.

 UPR photo

The Howl is the largest event Utah State University puts on each year with people traveling from all over Utah and neighboring states to attend. This year COVID- 19 has changed how USU is hosting this event.

Instead of one big dance party, the Utah State University Student Association is hosting a series of smaller, distanced events like drive in movies, a scavenger hunt, and even a drive-through haunted house.

The haunted house event, Aggie Hollow, was put on by the school’s student association, however, unlike any other Howl event this month, a university class planned and pitched the event. Ashley Brown is one of the students that helped.

