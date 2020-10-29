The Howl is the largest event Utah State University puts on each year with people traveling from all over Utah and neighboring states to attend. This year COVID- 19 has changed how USU is hosting this event.
Instead of one big dance party, the Utah State University Student Association is hosting a series of smaller, distanced events like drive in movies, a scavenger hunt, and even a drive-through haunted house.
The haunted house event, Aggie Hollow, was put on by the school’s student association, however, unlike any other Howl event this month, a university class planned and pitched the event. Ashley Brown is one of the students that helped.
This article is being provided as part of a content sharing agreement between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio. Read the full article here.