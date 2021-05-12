Faced with a shortage of job applicants, the Cache Valley Transit District has announced an 18% reduction in bus service, effective Thursday. But regular riders worried their routes will be eliminated can rest easy for the time being.
“It’s really important to us that we don’t cut service to a community. What we’re doing is reducing frequency,” CVTD Director Todd Beutler said. “We know people rely on the service, and we still want to make sure people have access in every community we’re serving now.”
A full listing of route changes is available at cvtdbus.org. Riders who rely on third-party phone apps for bus updates should be aware those might not reflect the latest changes.
Beutler said CVTD normally sees a lot of driver vacancies this time of year when college students are leaving town, but this year there have been few applicants stepping up to replace them.
“We have the same expected departures that we normally do, but we would normally see new applicants become available, and that’s where we have really been struggling,” he said. “This year we were going along just fine, and then in the last two months there’s just been nobody out there to recruit. It happened fairly quickly.”
According to the latest figures, five of CVTD’s 23 full-time driver positions and 10 of its 19 part-time positions are vacant. It takes two to three weeks of classroom and behind-the-wheel training to prepare new drivers, and this process is also being hampered by the driver shortage.
Although many are blaming worker shortages across the labor market on a $300-a-week enhancement of unemployment benefits during the pandemic — claiming they disincentivize returning to work — Beutler declined to speculate on the reason behind the driver-applicant drought, saying “There are things we think possibly could be causing it, but we have no factual information that really says this is what it is.”
On Wednesday, in an effort to ease labor shortages, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced the suspension of federal unemployment programs tied to pandemic stimulus, effective June 26.
“I believe in the value of work. With the nation’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.9% and plenty of good paying jobs available today, it makes sense to transition away from these extra benefits that were never intended to be permanent,” Cox said in a news release. “The market should not be competing with government for workers.”
According to the governor’s office, around 28,000 Utahns are now receiving the additional $300-per-week federal benefit.
Beutler said CVTD will be looking at a number of measures to attract more applicants, including possible wage hikes. The current starting pay for drivers is $15 per hour.
“That’s something we are always evaluating through our budget process, and we’ll be looking at some other things we might do with our work environment, like if there is something we can do in the way we schedule shifts or various things that would impact our ability to attract candidates,” he said.
Among the most notable changes in bus scheduling is the reduction of the Richmond-Smithfield route (No. 15) to every 90 minutes instead of every 45 minutes. On Saturdays, all bus routes will get only hourly service, with drivers trading off between two routes every 30 minutes.