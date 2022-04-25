The Utah Division of Wildlife is implementing changes to how fish are stocked in some of Utah’s waterbodies to mitigate “extreme drought” effects on the state’s fisheries, authorities say.
In a news release Monday, the DWR indicated fish would be strategically stocked this year to reduce or eliminate the stocking of fish in locations with projected low-water levels this summer.
“The best management action we can take at these waterbodies is to reduce the number of fish in these waters because when water levels are low, we are more likely to maintain a fishery that has fewer fish than one that has a lot of fish,” said DWR Sportfish Coordinator Randy Oplinger in the news release. “We try, whenever possible, to continue to provide a good fishing experience for anglers, up until we think that water levels will hit a critical level. Then, we want to reduce the number of fish in that waterbody by decreasing the number of fish that are stocked there. We are hopeful that anglers will catch and harvest most, if not all, of these stocked fish by the time water levels become so low that fish survival is impacted.”
The decision to implement the changes comes after Gov. Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency last week due to drought conditions affecting the state. In a news release Thursday, Cox announced the declaration would activate the Drought Response Committee and trigger increased monitoring and reporting.
“We’ve had a very volatile water year, and unfortunately, recent spring storms are not enough to make up the shortage in our snowpack,” Cox said in the release.
“Once again, I call on all Utahns — households, farmers, businesses, governments and other groups — to carefully consider their needs and reduce their water use. We saved billions of gallons last year and we can do it again.”
According to Cox’s statement, 19 of Utah’s 45 reservoirs are below 55% of available capacity, and 59 out of 94 measured streams are flowing below normal.
In drought conditions, according to the DWR, smaller amounts of water heat more quickly and reach higher temperatures than what’s typical during non-drought years. Warmer water holds less oxygen which can stress fish resulting in poor growth and disease. The combination of warm water and low oxygen can kill fish.
Though the waterbodies likely to be affected weren’t specially named by the DWR, Monday’s news release indicated many of the lake and reservoirs affected last year were projected to be impacted again this year. In Northern Utah, Newton and Pineview Reservoir saw increased daily fishing limits due to drought conditions in 2021.
“The number of fish in these waters is lower this year than it was at the same time last year, due to last year’s drought, fish stocking changes and the temporary harvest limit increases we implemented,” Oplinger said in the news release. “We feel at this time that emergency fishing regulation changes to increase daily catch limits are not necessary on these waters because of the already reduced number of fish. However, we are going to re-evaluate conditions at the end of June and, if necessary, we may make additional stocking changes or even issue emergency fishing regulation changes, as needed.”
The DWR enumerated some solutions being considered for managing fishing at Utah waterbodies repeatedly impacted by low water levels:
— Evaluating the fish species stocked at drought-impacted waterbodies. For example, instead of exclusively stocking coldwater trout species, more warmwater species that aren’t negatively impacted by high water temperatures would be stocked into some waters.
— Adjusting the timing of when fish are stocked, as well as the size of the fish when they are stocked. For example, instead of stocking fish in the spring right before the hot summer that could impact water levels and water temperatures, the fish would be stocked in the fall so they could be caught during the autumn and winter months.
— Creating standardized, seasonal fishing regulation changes. For example, instead of having to issue emergency changes to the daily catch limit at certain waterbodies each year, those fishing limits would automatically increase on a particular date as a permanent regulation change for the lakes and reservoirs that are regularly impacted by low water levels.
— Buying additional water rights for drought-impacted fisheries, whenever possible.